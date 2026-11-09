Philippine GDP Growth Slows to 2.1 Percent in Q3

The Philippine economy expanded by 2.1 percent in the third quarter, slowing sharply from 4.0 percent growth last year due to agricultural decline driven by El Nino weather conditions and bad weather patterns.

The Philippine economy expanded by just 2.1 percent year on year in the third quarter, marking an unexpected slowdown that contrasts sharply with previous growth figures. This latest performance was reported on Monday by the Philippine Statistics Authority, which highlighted a significant deceleration from the 4 percent expansion recorded in the same period of the previous year.

Agricultural Decline Drives Economic Slowdown

Bad weather conditions and the El Nino phenomenon directly caused agricultural output to contract by 4.8 percent during the third quarter, a steep reversal from the 2.9 percent growth observed a year ago. This agricultural contraction was the primary driver behind the broader economic deceleration, impacting overall national output significantly compared to earlier periods.

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The services sector also saw its growth momentum fade, slowing to 3.7 percent from a robust 5.5 percent in the prior year. Meanwhile, the industry sector slipped by a negligible 0.003 percent, moving from a 0.7 percent growth rate previously. These combined sectoral performances illustrate a broad-based cooling of economic activity across major industrial categories.

Weakest Performance Since 2009 Non-Pandemic Years

This current 2.1 percent growth rate represents the weakest economic performance for the country since the third quarter of 2021, a period marked by a 3.8 percent contraction during the coronavirus pandemic. When excluding the volatile pandemic years, this marks the slowest growth in over sixteen years, matching only the 1.8 percent expansion seen in the fourth quarter of 2009.

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For the first nine months of the year, the economy expanded by 2.5 percent, which is considerably slower than the 4.9 percent growth recorded during the same period last year. This nine-month cumulative figure further underscores the persistent headwinds facing the nation's economic recovery and expansion efforts.

Challenges for 2026 GDP Growth Targets

The recent slowdown presents substantial challenges for the Philippines as it attempts to meet the government's specified GDP growth target of 3.5 percent to 4.5 percent for 2026. The disparity between current performance and future targets highlights the urgent need for policy adjustments and recovery strategies.

As the Philippine Statistics Authority continues to monitor these trends, the data suggests that external factors like weather patterns will continue to play a critical role in shaping the nation's economic trajectory. Stakeholders must now assess how these historical lows influence long-term strategic planning and resource allocation for the coming fiscal years.