Philippine GDP Growth Forecast Revised to 3% for 2026 Amid Infrastructure Delays

Senior economist Victor A. Abola projects Philippine GDP growth at 3% for this year, with infrastructure spending and El Nino impacts influencing the outlook. Bank analysts agree on a slow recovery in Q3.

Victor A. Abola, a senior economist at the University of Asia and the Pacific, projects that the Philippine Gross Domestic Product will expand by only 3% this year. This forecast suggests a significant slowdown compared to historical averages, as weak performance in the first three quarters fails to support a stronger annual finish. Mr. Abola anticipates that the economy will recover more robustly next year, accelerating to a 5.4% growth rate as infrastructure spending finally gains momentum.

Quarterly Economic Projections and Mechanisms

Mr. Abola detailed his outlook during an economic briefing on Wednesday, noting that the third-quarter GDP figure will likely arrive around 2%. He expects the fourth quarter to show improvement, approaching 4%, but believes the cumulative drag from the earlier months will prevent the annual total from reaching 3.5%. The first half of the year saw the Philippine economy grow by 2.6%, driven by a 2.9% increase in household final consumption expenditure. Conversely, gross capital formation contracted sharply by 6.5%, highlighting the structural weakness in investment activity.

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Infrastructure Spending and Budget Disbursements

The primary driver for the anticipated fourth-quarter recovery is government infrastructure spending. Mr. Abola explained that the government retains approximately 40% of its annual infrastructure budget, which remains unspent following weak disbursements in the first three quarters. This remaining portion is considered considerable in terms of potential employment generation and economic stimulus.

Data from the first eight months of the year reveals that infrastructure and other capital outlays totaled P522 billion. This figure represents a steep 34.6% decline from the P798.4 billion recorded during the same period a year ago. The current spending level amounts to just 56.04% of the P931.54 billion programmed for the full year, indicating a significant lag in project implementation that is expected to be addressed later in the year.

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El Niño Impact and Agricultural Risks

The economic forecast also accounts for the adverse effects of El Niño, which Mr. Abola estimates could reduce GDP growth by 0.4 to 0.6 percentage points. He cited historical data from the 1998 El Niño episode, which caused a 6% contraction in agriculture, to justify his assessment. Agricultural output is projected to decline by 2% to 4% in 2027, with the sector accounting for roughly 10% of the total GDP.

A 4% contraction in agriculture would directly reduce overall growth by approximately 0.4 percentage points, with secondary effects pushing the total drag to 0.6 percentage points. The state weather bureau has confirmed that a strong El Niño is currently active in the Tropical Pacific. The phenomenon is expected to intensify into a very strong event through December before persisting into the first half of 2027.

Banking Sector Outlook and Third-Quarter Recovery

Major financial institutions share a cautious view on the immediate economic trajectory. The Philippine National Bank and the Bank of the Philippine Islands both expect GDP growth to reach 3.2% in the third quarter. Alvin Joseph A. Arogo, an economist at the Philippine National Bank, attributed this growth to normalization in transport spending. This recovery follows the initial petroleum price shock experienced in the second quarter, alongside favorable base effects in public construction.

Emilio S. Neri, Jr., lead economist at the Bank of the Philippine Islands, suggested that growth likely picked up from 2.3% in the second quarter. This movement would end four consecutive quarters of slowing growth. Mr. Neri described the recovery as shallow and uneven, with external demand and government spending carrying the bulk of the load while private domestic demand remains weak.

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Private Investment and Consumer Spending Constraints

Mr. Neri highlighted sustained demand for electronics linked to artificial intelligence-related exports as a positive factor. However, private construction indicators weakened further in the third quarter as public infrastructure spending continued to contract, albeit at a slower pace. Outside of construction, other private investments showed signs of recovery, particularly in the energy sector, suggesting that firms are selectively resuming capital spending.

Consumer behavior remains a concern for economists. Conventional vehicle sales and consumer goods imports indicate that households are being selective. Discretionary purchases are still under strain as purchasing power remains stretched. Mr. Neri also noted that southwest monsoon rains and flooding may have limited the economic recovery by disrupting farm output, construction, logistics, and retail activity.

Fourth-Quarter Expectations and Key Risks

Looking ahead, the Bank of the Philippine Islands expects growth to continue recovering gradually in the fourth quarter. This optimism is supported by favorable base effects, government catch-up spending, and resilient electronics exports. Holiday spending may provide a seasonal lift to consumption, although household demand is unlikely to rebound strongly.

Mr. Neri identified several key risks that could derail the recovery. These include a slower-than-expected recovery in infrastructure disbursement, persistently weak public and private construction, and lingering weather-related damage to agriculture. If realized, these forecasts would place Philippine growth below the government's target for this year but within the 5% to 6% target set for next year.