Philippine Foreign Investment Surges to P166.03 Billion in Q3

Philippine foreign investment pledges more than doubled to P166.03 billion in Q3. PEZA and Taiwan led the surge, driving manufacturing and energy growth. See the full breakdown of sector data and expert economic analysis.

Preliminary data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reveals a dramatic expansion in foreign capital inflows during the third quarter of the reporting period. Foreign investment pledges secured through the country's investment promotion agencies more than doubled, reaching a record P166.03 billion. This surge marks a significant acceleration in economic activity compared to the same period in the previous year and demonstrates strong international confidence in the nation's market potential.

Foreign Investment Pledges Surge 125 Percent

Approved foreign investment commitments experienced a sharp 125.3 percent increase, climbing from P74 billion in the third quarter of the previous year to P166.03 billion between July and September. On a sequential basis, the figures also rose by 43.57 percent, moving up from the P115.64 billion approved during the April-to-June window. For the first nine months of the year, cumulative foreign investment approvals totaled P336.45 billion, representing a 97.7 percent jump from the P170.17 billion recorded during the same timeframe last year. This consistent upward trajectory highlights the resilience of investor interest despite global economic fluctuations.

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Taiwan and Singapore Lead Investment Pledges

Taiwan accounted for the largest share of these capital inflows, contributing 46 percent of the total approved pledges with P76.27 billion. Singapore followed as the second-largest source, bringing in P40.48 billion in committed funds. Other significant contributors included South Korea with P29.48 billion, the Netherlands with P3.712 billion, and Japan with P3.7 billion. These five nations collectively dominated the inflow landscape, underscoring the geographic diversification of capital seeking opportunities in the local market.

PEZA and Board of Investments Capture Majority

The distribution of these approvals across regulatory bodies shows a heavy concentration in specific agencies. The Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) approved P87.55 billion worth of investments, capturing 52.73 percent of the total quarter volume. The Board of Investments (BoI) came in second with P76.58 billion, holding a 46.12 percent share. Smaller contributions were recorded by the Philippine Investors Investment Authority (PIA) at P878.2 million, the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) at P736.67 million, the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) at P272.61 million, and the Clark Development Corp. (CDC) at P19.42 million.

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Manufacturing and Energy Dominate Sector Allocation

Industry analysis indicates that the manufacturing sector absorbed the lion's share of foreign capital, accounting for 51.89 percent of pledges with P86.16 billion. The electricity, gas, steam, and air-conditioning sector followed with P52.61 billion in commitments. Geographically, Central Luzon remained the primary hub, securing 46.34 percent of the total or P76.94 billion. Calabarzon accounted for 19.7 percent with P33 billion, while the Cordillera Administrative Region captured 16.98 percent with P28.2 billion, reflecting the continued preference for established industrial corridors.

Employment Outlook and Expert Economic Analysis

The PSA noted that these approved investments are expected to generate 27,799 jobs, a slight 0.2 percent decline from the 27,843 projected for the same period last year. Diana R. Rueda, an economics professor at the University of Asia & the Pacific, described the jump as evidence that the Philippines remains an attractive destination despite global uncertainties. She cautioned that geopolitical tensions, higher energy costs, and financing conditions could still affect the timing of future commitments. Meanwhile, Jonathan L. Ravelas of Reyes Tacandong & Co. emphasized the need to reduce business costs to secure long-term investor loyalty.

Finance Secretary Go Reports P1.4 Trillion Year-to-Date

Looking at the broader year-to-date performance, Finance Secretary Frederick D. Go announced that total investments approved by the BoI, PEZA, and the Bureau of the Treasury's BCDA reached P1.4 trillion in the first ten months. This figure represents a 39 percent increase from the P1.06 trillion recorded during the same period last year. The BoI alone approved P942.86 billion, up 22.3 percent from the P770.71 billion seen previously. Trade Undersecretary Ceferino S. Rodolfo stated that this amount constitutes 94 percent of the agency's P1-trillion target for 2026, with renewable energy projects driving 79 percent of these specific approvals.