Philippine Flood Control Scandal Widens: Former DPWH Chief Bonoan Granted Hospital Arrest Amid Cash Kickback Allegations

The Sandiganbayan permits former Public Works Secretary Manuel Bonoan to undergo hospital arrest while facing plunder and graft charges over a alleged P573-million flood control kickback scheme. Concurrently, multiple lawmakers and public figures reject accusations from former Marines regarding cash deliveries in suitcases, labeling them politically motivated fabrications.

The Philippine government's flood control controversy has intensified, marked by significant judicial actions and a wave of denials from implicated personalities. The Sandiganbayan Fifth Division issued a ruling allowing former Department of Public Works and Highways ( DPWH ) Secretary Manuel Bonoan to be placed under hospital arrest while he confronts plunder and graft charges.

These charges are connected to an alleged P573-million kickback scheme tied to flood control projects. The anti-graft court, considering Bonoan's advanced age and immunocompromised condition, determined that he could remain under the effective control and custody of authorities while confined at the Philippine National Police General Hospital. The court ordered medical assessments and regular progress reports to ensure compliance, maintaining jurisdiction over his detention.

Bonoan, who had earlier surrendered to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, is currently receiving treatment at The Medical City after being transferred from the PNP facility due to medical limitations in government care. His detention is part of a broader crackdown that has seen several high-profile officials arrested in connection with the alleged flood control anomaly, all facing parallel graft and plunder charges.

In a separate but related development, a distinct set of allegations has emerged from testimony by 18 former Marines who claimed that millions of pesos were delivered in suitcases, paper bags, and envelopes during supposed cash payouts linked to government dealings. These claims surfaced during a Senate flood control inquiry led by Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano's bloc.

However, the accusations were met with swift and firm rejections from a range of current and former lawmakers, officials, and public personalities, who characterized the allegations as politically motivated demolition jobs and threatened legal action. Former Surigao del Norte Representative Robert Ace Barbers dismissed the testimony as a "political destabilization effort" aimed at diverting attention from other national issues. He also questioned the credibility of the witnesses, describing the allegations as unsupported storytelling.

Former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV similarly denied any involvement, stating he never received any money and noting that the International Criminal Court had denied receiving payments tied to the accusations. He announced plans to file additional cases against those repeating the claims. Other officials, including Batangas Representative Gerville Luistro and Manila Representative Joel Chua, also denied the allegations, pointing out inconsistencies such as conflicting accounts of where alleged transactions occurred.

The scandal's reach extended further as former Senator Leila de Lima filed libel, cyber libel, and perjury complaints against those behind the accusations, calling the entire narrative fabricated. Former Makabayan bloc lawmakers France Castro, Arlene Brosas, and Raoul Manuel labeled the allegations a "political demolition job," denying they ever received cash through any meetings or transactions. Religious figures and former officials named in the testimony also rejected the claims; for instance, the camp of Rev. Fr.

Flaviano Antonio Villanueva called the allegations false and unsupported by evidence. These twin developments-the judicial tightening of custody over a top infrastructure official and the concerted pushback against cash delivery claims-underscore the intensifying political and legal pressure surrounding the flood control controversy. The scandal converges large-scale corruption allegations, contested witness testimonies, and high-profile arrests, evolving into a broader institutional battle where narratives of accountability clash with accusations of political weaponization.

As courts enforce detention measures and lawmakers mobilize legal defenses, the controversy continues to deepen, reflecting the volatile intersection of governance, accountability, and political rivalry in the Philippines





sunstaronline / 🏆 18. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sandiganbayan Manuel Bonoan DPWH Plunder Graft Flood Control Kickback Hospital Arrest Former Marines Cash Deliveries Suitcase Scandal Leila De Lima Robert Ace Barbers Alan Peter Cayetano Philippines

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DPWH Officials Charged in Flood Control Projects ScandalPalace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro announced that Curlee Discaya and other DPWH officials involved in anomalous flood control projects in Bulusan, Calumpit, Bulacan were formally charged this morning at the Malolos Regional Trial Court in Bulacan. Secretary Vince Dizon and Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano led the filing of cases against Curlee Discaya and others for criminal charges of malversation of public funds through falsification of public documents.

Read more »

Gatchalian bloc: Cayetano flood control hearing 'bogus'The Gatchalian bloc on Thursday slammed the Senate hearing on the flood control mess held by the Cayetano bloc, describing it as 'bogus, unofficial, and unauthorized.'

Read more »

Jaecoo J5 EV Makes Philippine Debut at 2026 Philippine International Motor ShowJaecoo has brought out the J5 EV for preview at the 2026 Philippine International Motor Show, an all-electric counterpart to the hybrid J5 SHS-H. The J5 EV comes with a 58.9kWh LFP battery and a single electric motor rated at 208hp and 288Nm of torque, with a declared NEDC range of 461km and 28 minutes charging time with a DC fast charger. Two variants, Standard and Max, will be available, with the Max offering additional amenities such as power tailgate, panoramic glass roof, and soft-touch interior materials.

Read more »

Ex-DPWH Chief Bonoan Granted Hospital Arrest in Flood Control ScandalThe Sandiganbayan allows former Secretary Manuel Bonoan to be detained at PNP General Hospital due to health concerns as he faces plunder charges.

Read more »