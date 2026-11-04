Philippine Firms Shine in TIME Asia-Pacific Best Employers 2027 Ranking

United Laboratories leads Philippine companies in the TIME and Statista Asia-Pacific Best Employers 2027 ranking, highlighting strong workplace reputation across major local corporations.

Several prominent Philippine enterprises have secured distinguished positions in the inaugural TIME magazine Asia-Pacific Best Employers 2027 ranking. This prestigious list recognizes five hundred businesses across the region for their exceptional employee satisfaction and workplace reputation. The assessment was released on Wednesday by TIME magazine in collaboration with global data firm Statista.

Leading Philippine Corporations Secure Top Spots

United Laboratories, commonly known as Unilab, led the Philippine contingent by ranking twenty-fourth overall with a score of eighty-nine point fifteen out of one hundred. Ayala Corp followed closely at thirty-second place with a score of eighty-eight point zero seven. Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co., or Metrobank, placed forty-fourth with a score of eighty-six point eight nine. San Miguel Corp ranked fifty-fifth with a score of eighty-five point eight two.

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Other notable Philippine entities included Jollibee Foods Corp at eighty-ninth, Del Monte Philippines at one-hundred-and-fifth, and BDO Unibank at one-hundred-and-sixty-fourth. Philippine Airlines achieved rank one-hundred-and-eighty-six, while AboitizPower placed one-hundred-and-ninety-sixth. SM Investments Corp rounded out the top three hundred at two-hundred-and-sixth. Additional recognized firms were Solaire Resort & Casino, Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., JG Summit Holdings, Century Pacific Group, RealPage Philippines, Megaworld, PLDT, and ABS-CBN.

Global Tech Giants Dominate Regional Leadership

American semiconductor equipment maker KLA topped the regional ranking with a perfect score of one hundred. JPMorgan Chase secured second place, while Australian design company Canva took third. Microsoft ranked fourth, followed by Sony Corp in fifth position. Toymaker LEGO placed sixth, Toyota Group ranked seventh, and video game company Nintendo came in eighth.

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Alphabet, the parent company of Google, took ninth place, completing the top ten alongside financial technology firm Wise. The Asia-Pacific ranking covered five hundred companies selected from an initial pool of more than seven thousand businesses with significant operations in the region. This selection process ensured that only the most impactful employers were considered for the final list.

Evaluation Methodology Relies on Employee Sentiment

TIME and Statista based the assessment on surveys involving more than eighty thousand employees across Asia-Pacific. These surveys were conducted from 2024 to 2026 to capture current workplace dynamics. The methodology considered employees' willingness to recommend their current or former employers. It also evaluated their perceptions of other companies within their respective industries.

Unlike corporate rankings based on revenue, profitability, or market capitalization, this assessment focused strictly on workplace reputation. The data highlights how internal culture and employee advocacy drive external brand perception. This approach provides a unique perspective on organizational health beyond traditional financial metrics.

Workforce Shifts Impact Employer Demand

The ranking comes as companies across Asia-Pacific face changing workforce expectations. There is growing pressure to adapt to technological developments, particularly artificial intelligence. An October report by the International Monetary Fund cited by TIME found that employer demand in the region had declined by nearly ten percent.

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This decline occurred in occupations more exposed to artificial intelligence, such as coding. The drop was relative to less-exposed occupations since the launch of ChatGPT in 2022. As organizations navigate these shifts, maintaining high employee satisfaction scores becomes increasingly critical for retaining talent and sustaining competitive advantage in a rapidly evolving economic landscape.