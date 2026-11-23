The Philippine financial system's resources rose 8.6 percent to a record P38.99 trillion in the first nine months of 2026, driven by bank lending, deposits and digital bank expansion, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said.

The Philippine financial system's resources climbed 8.6 percent to a record P38.988 trillion in the first nine months of 2026, preliminary Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas data showed.

The nine-month tally, which excludes the central bank's own resources, already exceeds the full-year results of recent years. Full-year resources stood at P37.13 trillion last year, P34.17 trillion in 2024, P31.52 trillion in 2023 and P29.04 trillion in 2022. The January-to-September level rose from P34.899 trillion in the same period a year earlier.

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Growth Driven By Bank Lending And Deposits

Ser Percival K. Peña-Reyes, senior research fellow at the Ateneo Center for Economic Research and Development, said growth was driven by continued bank lending, rising deposits and increased investments. Resilient domestic economic activity and credit demand likely encouraged businesses and households to borrow, he said. Growing bank balance sheets and improved lending capacity also supported the expansion, Peña-Reyes said. The banking sector's dominant share of financial system resources contributed significantly to the overall increase.

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He expects resources to keep growing, but said the pace will depend on interest rates, inflation and economic activity. Elevated borrowing costs and potential economic uncertainties may temper credit demand and affect borrowers' repayment capacity. Banks must maintain prudent lending standards, adequate capital buffers and sound risk management to sustain growth, Peña-Reyes said. Financial system resources include deposits, capital, bonds and other assets of banks and nonbank institutions, but exclude central bank resources.

Banks held the bulk of the total at P32.596 trillion, up 9.86 percent from P29.672 trillion a year earlier. Universal and commercial banks accounted for P30.249 trillion, a 9.55-percent rise from P27.612 trillion. Thrift banks followed with P1.557 trillion, up 10.87 percent from P1.404 trillion. Digital banks held P343 billion in resources, more than double the P149.2 billion recorded a year earlier, a 129.89-percent surge.

Digital Banks Surge As Resources Grow

Rural and cooperative banks posted P447 billion as of July, the latest available data, which the BSP reported as 5.2 percent higher than P424.9 billion a year earlier. The new source reported an 11.6-percent decline to P447 billion from P505.9 billion in 2025. The resources of nonbank financial institutions grew 2.6 percent to P6.392 trillion from P5.996 trillion, according to the latest BSP data. Nonbanks include investment houses, finance companies, security dealers, pawnshops and lending companies.

The sector also covers nonstock savings and loan associations, credit card companies, private insurance firms and authorized agent banks of foreign exchange corporations. State-run institutions such as the Philippine Guarantee Corp., Small Business Corp., Social Security System and Government Service Insurance System are also nonbank financial firms. Jonathan L. Ravelas, senior adviser at Reyes Tacandong & Co., said the consistent growth shows the banking industry remains healthy despite economic pressures.

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Challenges Remain In Translating Strength To Growth

The sector remains resilient despite elevated inflation and slower economic growth, he said in a Viber message. Growth was driven by stronger balance sheets among major banks, steady deposit inflows, continued lending and the rapid expansion of digital banks, Ravelas said. Liquidity remains ample and confidence in the financial system is intact, he added. Ravelas expects resources to continue growing, although at a more measured pace as high interest rates temper credit demand.

The bigger challenge is ensuring that this financial strength translates into more investments, job creation and economic activity, he said. The financial sector continues to provide stability, but stronger growth in the real economy is needed to fully unlock its benefits, Ravelas said.