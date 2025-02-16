Philippine Financial Sector Sees Strong Growth in December 2024

The Philippine financial sector experienced substantial growth in December 2024, with total resources expanding by 7.79 percent compared to the same period in 2023. The growth was driven primarily by banks, particularly universal and commercial banks, as well as digital banks and rural banks.

The Philippine financial sector experienced significant growth in December 2024, with total resources expanding by 7.79 percent compared to the same period in 2023. According to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), the country's financial system held a total of P33.78 trillion in December 2024, up from P31.34 trillion in December 2023. Banks accounted for the majority of this growth, with their resources increasing by 8.86 percent to reach P28.26 trillion in December 2024.

This surge was primarily driven by universal and commercial banks (UKBs), which saw a 8.73-percent expansion to P26.438 trillion. Thrift banks also contributed to the overall growth, with their resources reaching P1.169 trillion, an increase of 5.89 percent. However, the fastest growth was observed in rural and cooperative banks (RCBs) and digital banks (DGBs). RCB resources jumped by 18.05 percent to P527.1 billion, while DGB resources skyrocketed by 33.55 percent to P121.8 billion. Non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) also contributed to the growth, with their resources reaching P5.525 trillion, representing a 2.68 percent increase from the previous year. Notably, the BSP excluded its own resources from this data, which was based on a consolidated statement of condition





