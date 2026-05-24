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Philippine Embassy Urges Filipinos in Kenya to Exercise Vigilance Amidst Ebola Outbreak

Health News

Philippine Embassy Urges Filipinos in Kenya to Exercise Vigilance Amidst Ebola Outbreak
Ebola OutbreakPublic Health Emergency Of International ConcernPhilippines
📆24/05/2026 4:29 am
📰gmanews
39 sec. here / 15 min. at publisher
📊News: 64% · Publisher: 68%

The Philippine Embassy in Nairobi urges Filipinos in Kenya to be vigilant and follow public health and safety protocols due to the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda .

Filipinos are advised to avoid non-essential travel to affected areas, refrain from contact with individuals exhibiting symptoms such as fever, vomiting, or unexplained bleeding, and monitor official announcements from local health authorities regarding outbreak developments and movement restrictions. The WHO has declared the outbreak as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. Players may develop internal and external bleeding in severe cases.

Filipinos in Kenya experiencing symptoms consistent with Ebola are advised to seek medical attention and inform local health authorities of any recent travel or exposure history. Life-saving supportive care including hydration, symptom treatment, and medical monitoring can improve survival rate

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gmanews /  🏆 11. in PH

Ebola Outbreak Public Health Emergency Of International Concern Philippines Kenya Democratic Republic Of The Congo Uganda WHO Safety Protocols Travel Restrictions Health Advisory Infectious Disease Disease Prevention Emergency Preparedness

 

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