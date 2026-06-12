Philippine Embassy in Singapore Celebrates Independence and Migrant Workers with Food Guide Launch

The Philippine Embassy in Singapore held a flag-raising ceremony to celebrate independence and honor overseas Filipino workers, featuring the launch of a digital Filipino food guide and an interactive map of local restaurants.

The celebrations commenced with a solemn flag-raising ceremony held on June 8 at the Philippine Embassy 's newly reconstructed chancery in Singapore . The gathering brought together members of the Filipino community, embassy staff, and representatives from various partner organizations.

The event also honored the 31st anniversary of Migrant Workers Day, observed on June 7, to pay tribute to the immense contributions of overseas Filipino workers to the nation's development. Over the weekend, President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr. publicly lauded the hard work and dedication of OFWs, reiterating the government's commitment to extend continued assistance and ensure their protection both within the Philippines and abroad.

A highlight of the embassy's celebration was the official launch of Flavors of Diplomacy: The Philippine Food Guide in the Lion City. This digital publication aims to showcase the growing presence and popularity of Filipino cuisine in Singapore, spotlighting restaurants, cafes, bakeries, and culinary entrepreneurs who have made significant contributions to the local food scene.

Complementing this, the embassy also introduced an interactive map of Philippine food establishments across Singapore, providing the public with a user-friendly tool to explore and support these businesses. Messages of support and solidarity from key government officials were also delivered during the event. Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro, Trade and Industry Secretary Maria Cristina Roque, and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration Administrator Patricia Caunan had their statements read aloud by embassy officials and community representatives.

In his keynote address, Philippine Ambassador to Singapore Medardo Macaraig reflected on the profound significance of the Philippines' historical journey toward independence and nationhood. He emphasized the critical role played by overseas Filipinos in strengthening the country's diplomatic and economic relations with nations worldwide, describing them as invaluable ambassadors of culture and goodwill.

The ceremony served not only as a commemoration of national heritage but also as a reaffirmation of the government's dedication to the welfare of its citizens abroad, particularly the OFW community whose sacrifices and achievements continue to shape the nation's future





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Philippine Embassy Singapore Overseas Filipino Workers OFW Migrant Workers Day Filipino Cuisine Flavors Of Diplomacy Food Guide Independence Day Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

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