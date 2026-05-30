Philippine Embassy in Paris Issues Safety Advisory for Filipinos Amid UEFA Champions League Final

The Philippine Embassy in Paris has urged Filipinos in the city to take precautions due to expected crowds and security measures around the UEFA Champions League final between PSG and Arsenal on May 30-31, 2026. Key streets will close, and police anticipate possible wild celebrations.

The Philippine Embassy in Paris has issued a public safety advisory for Filipino nationals in the French capital, urging them to exercise caution during the UEFA Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain ( PSG ) and Arsenal .

The advisory highlights the expected large-scale public gatherings, heightened security measures, and major traffic disruptions across Paris from May 30 to 31, 2026. Embassy officials noted that the Paris Police have committed to providing maximum security, but warned that celebrations could become unruly, particularly if PSG wins. Key streets, including the iconic Champs Elysées, will be closed to vehicular traffic in the evenings, and citizens are advised to avoid crowded areas, anticipate delays, and follow local authorities' instructions.

The match itself will be held at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, on May 30. PSG is defending its first-ever Champions League title, while Arsenal seeks its first championship in the tournament. The embassy also referenced similar security concerns in Budapest, where large gatherings linked to PSG's participation are expected. Filipinos in the region are encouraged to stay informed, register with the embassy, and maintain heightened personal awareness during this period of heightened activity and potential unrest





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Philippine Embassy Paris UEFA Champions League PSG Arsenal Public Safety Advisory Traffic Disruptions Champs Elysées Budapest Security Measures

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