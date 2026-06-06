Philippine Egg Oversupply Linked to Meat Import Surge

The chairman of the Poultry Egg Board Association explains that the current egg oversupply is an indirect result of over-importation of chicken and pork meat, which caused some farmers to shift to egg production, inflating breeder numbers beyond sustainable levels.

In an interview on Super Radyo dzBB, Gregorio San Diego , chairman of the Poultry Egg Board Association (PEBA), addressed the ongoing issue of egg oversupply in the local market.

He stated that there is indeed an oversupply of eggs, a situation stemming from decreased demand coupled with increased production. Many hog and poultry farmers, who suffered losses due to the influx of imported meat, shifted to egg farming as an alternative livelihood. According to San Diego, this mass shift was driven by the perception that egg production would be shielded from foreign competition, unlike the meat sector where imports have heavily impacted local producers.

He emphasized that the oversupply is indirectly a consequence of the country's over-importation of chicken and pork meat. Those who had the financial capacity to recover from losses in hog and poultry businesses opted to venture into egg production, thereby saturating the market. The PEBA chairman pointed out that the number of layer breeders has surged to 803,000 heads last year, whereas the appropriate figure should be around 600,000. This inflated breeder population has contributed significantly to the excess supply.

Despite the challenges, egg producers remain hopeful that demand and prices will improve with the opening of the school year, which traditionally boosts consumption. The situation underscores the need for balanced agricultural planning and the dangers of rapid sectoral shifts without considering market capacity





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Egg Oversupply Philippines Meat Importation Poultry Egg Board Association Layer Breeders Gregorio San Diego Agriculture Farmers Market Demand School Year

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