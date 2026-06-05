Philippine Eagle 'Girlie' Awarded Senior Citizen, PWD IDs in Symbolic Conservation Move

A 45-year-old Philippine Eagle named Girlie was ceremonially awarded senior citizen and PWD identification cards during Philippine Eagle Week, a symbolic act by Quezon City officials to champion inclusive conservation. The eagle, the oldest in captivity, has been a key ambassador for the species after a lifetime of care following a rescue from the wild.

According to a report by Kuya Kim Atienza on the television program "24 Oras", a significant recognition was bestowed upon Girlie , a Philippine Eagle residing at the Ninoy Aquino Parks and Wildlife Center ( NAPWC ) in Quezon City, during this year's Philippine Eagle Week celebrations.

The event highlighted the issuance of a senior citizen and a person with disability (PWD) identification card to the aging raptor, a symbolic gesture aimed at promoting inclusivity in wildlife conservation. Girlie has been under the care of the NAPWC since 2009, following a transfer from the Philippine Eagle Center (PEC) in Davao.

Her journey to captivity began in 1982 when she was rescued from the forests of Talakag, Bukidnon, with severe injuries that resulted in permanent blindness in her right eye. Given her impaired vision, experts concluded she would struggle to survive in the wild, leading to her initial turn over to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and subsequently to the PEC for long-term rehabilitation and care.

For nearly two decades, Girlie served as the only Philippine Eagle in Metro Manila, becoming the NAPWC's iconic "poster bird" and a living ambassador for the conservation of the critically endangered species. Anson Tagtag, Chief of the DENR's Biodiversity Management Bureau (DENR-BMB) Wildlife Resources Division, explained that her enclosure is designed to closely mimic her natural habitat, and she receives dedicated care, including regular health check-ups and monitoring by a specialized caretaker.

Estimated to be between 45 and 46 years old in 2026, Girlie is recognized as the oldest known Philippine Eagle in captivity. The ceremony for her ID cards was led by Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte. Tagtag emphasized that the unique recognition was a strategic tool to underscore the need for collective and inclusive action in protecting natural resources, stating, "We're trying to promote inclusivity in the conservation of our natural resources.

Ginamit natin itong situation ni Girlie ngayon to highlight that need for collective and inclusive action.

" The celebration was also attended by Kuya Kim Atienza and his wife, Felicia Hung Atienza, who serves as Chairperson of the Philippine Eagle Foundation. Hung articulated a broad vision for conservation, saying, "The conservation belongs to everyone. It cannot remain only in the laboratories, it must be felt in classrooms, in communities, and in the hearts of the ordinary people.

" During his remarks, Kuya Kim provided educational trivia about the species, noting its former moniker, the "monkey-eating eagle," and its monogamous nature, forming lifelong pair bonds. He also recounted a pivotal chapter in Girlie's life involving another eagle named Tsai. Tsai was discovered in Taiwan in the 1980s, rehabilitated, and transferred to the PEC in Davao. As part of a captive breeding program, Tsai was introduced to Girlie.

After a prolonged courtship, the pair successfully mated and produced a fertile egg-a historic first for naturally paired Philippine Eagles in captivity. While their offspring did not survive, this breakthrough was hailed as a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to save the species from extinction





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Philippine Eagle Girlie Conservation Senior Citizen ID Inclusive Wildlife Protection NAPWC DENR Captive Breeding

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