The Philippine Department of Tourism is strengthening relationships with government institutions, private businesses, and international partners to foster more competitive tourism destinations like Bohol and Subic Bay. The initiative focuses on developing unique itineraries, improving connectivity, and enhancing seamless travel services. The tourism sector is also getting ready to collaborate with community-based tourism in areas with violent histories. Furthermore, the Bigfoot is teaming up with Slow Food and the Commission on Filipinos Overseas to vigorously promote Filipino gastronomy and farm-to-table systems.

The Department of Tourism is prioritizing connections with government agencies, private businesses, and international collaborators to enhance visitor encounters, propel sustainable travel, and formulate strategic tourism plans for several provinces nationwide.

The national tourism body aims to make Bohol and Subic Bay more competitive as tourism destinations by improving travel amenities, developing unique itineraries, and strengthening seamless services. The agency is collaborating with Bohol Governor Aris Aumentado and Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority tourism committee chairman Raul Marcelo, seeking to develop tailored products and tourist branding strategies in parallel with establishing distinctive identities for adventure, cultural, family, and slow travel markets in Bohol and Subic Bay.

The DOT is also developing plans to link overseas Filipinos with cultural activities through productive partnerships with the Commission on Filipinos Overseas. Furthermore, the department is imparting cooperation with the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict to sustain community-based tourism in formerly conflict zones. The Department of Trade and Industry has also been involved in facilitation of procurement, budgeting, and strategic planning in tourism sector.

Tourism officials met with private sector leaders to shape policy and foster global competitiveness through discussions and dialogues. The DOT has further involved itself in promoting sustainability through the conjunction with Slow Food movement in Negros Occidental, gearing up to present a bid for hosting the Slow Food International Expo. The department is also continuously exploring tourism cooperation with Canada, reaching out to Canadian Ambassador David Hartman and Small Business Minister Rechie Valdez in the process





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Department Of Tourism Philippine Tourism Board Bohol Subic Bay Canada Bilateral Ties Visitor Arrivals Canadian Ambassador David Hartman Rechie Valdez Small Business Minister Rechie Valdez

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