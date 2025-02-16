Philippine Dairy Project Seeks French Loan for Modernization

The Philippine Dairy Project, a joint initiative between the Department of Agriculture and the National Dairy Authority, aims to boost the country's milk production and self-sufficiency. The project will involve the establishment of a modern dairy farm in Bohol, along with milk collection and processing facilities across the Philippines. A feasibility study, funded by the French government, is underway to determine the project's eligibility for a concessional loan.

The Department of Agriculture (DA), in collaboration with the National Dairy Authority (NDA), has partnered with Phylum SARL, a French consultancy specializing in food, animal health, and welfare, to conduct a feasibility study for the Philippine Dairy Project. This study will assess the project's viability for securing a concessional loan from the French government.

The Philippine Dairy Project envisions the establishment of a state-of-the-art dairy farm in Ubay, Bohol, capable of housing over 300 cows for milk production. It also includes a processing facility with the capacity to handle up to 10 metric tons of raw milk daily. Furthermore, the project aims to bolster capacity-building initiatives through comprehensive training and advisory services. To enhance milk production and distribution nationwide, the project plans to establish milk collection centers and processing facilities in strategic locations across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. This memorandum of understanding signifies a commitment to strengthening bilateral relations between France and the Philippines in the dairy sector and supporting the modernization of the Philippines' dairy industry. The feasibility study will be financed through a grant from the French government's Fonds d’Etudes et d’Aide au Secteur Privé (FASEP). Currently, the Philippines faces a significant milk shortage, with a milk sufficiency rate of only 1.66 percent. The NDA has set an ambitious target to increase this to 5 percent, or 80 million liters, by 2028. However, achieving this goal presents challenges due to low milk production per cow, averaging just 8 liters per day. This low output is attributed to inadequate feed and management practices, high production costs, and a lack of adequate dairy infrastructure.





