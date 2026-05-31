Philippine Crab Exporter Puffi Lays Off 245 Workers After US Market Ban Over Marine Mammal Protection Gaps

Seafood exporter Phil-Union Frozen Foods Inc. (Puffi) has laid off 245 agency workers following a US ban on Philippine Blue Swimming Crab exports due to insufficient documentation on marine mammal protection. The US National Marine Fisheries Service restricted imports, citing the Philippines' failure to meet bycatch monitoring standards under the Marine Mammal Protection Act. The Philippine Association of Crab Processors warns the $50 million industry faces collapse, impacting thousands of workers and fishermen. Puffi emphasizes the issue is not product quality but regulatory compliance, and stakeholders are urging government agencies to act swiftly to regain US market access.

Seafood exporter Phil-Union Frozen Foods Inc. (Puffi) has laid off 245 agency workers at its facility in Mactan Economic Zone 1, Lapu-Lapu City, effective May 16, 2026.

This workforce reduction is a direct result of the United States restricting imports of Philippine Blue Swimming Crab products due to insufficient documentation demonstrating effective marine mammal protection measures, the company stated. In an official communication, Puffi President Kunho Choi clarified that the layoffs stem solely from the loss of access to the crucial US market and not from any deficiencies in product quality, food safety, manufacturing processes, or regulatory compliance of the company itself.

"The resulting workforce reductions within the industry should not be interpreted as a consequence of operational failure, product quality concerns, or non-compliance by individual seafood processors," Choi emphasized. "Rather, these measures have become necessary due to the loss of access to the United States market following the (NMFS) comparability determination affecting the Philippine Blue Swimming Crab fishery," he added.

The US National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) implemented the restriction on May 12, 2026, under the Marine Mammal Protection Act Import Provisions. The agency determined that the Philippines had not demonstrated bycatch monitoring and mitigation measures for marine mammals that are comparable in effectiveness to US federal standards.

According to Puffi, the NMFS decision was based on the Philippines' inability to provide sufficient documentation on marine mammal bycatch monitoring, mandatory reporting of marine mammal deaths and injuries associated with commercial fishing operations, and evidence proving the effectiveness of existing mitigation measures. The company stressed that the restriction is exclusively tied to regulatory compliance regarding marine mammal protection and does not reflect on the safety or quality of Philippine crab products.

Of the 245 displaced agency workers, 65 have already sought assistance from the Lapu-Lapull City Public Employment Office. While Puffi remains operational and continues to export other seafood products-including octopus, shrimp, fish, and non-US-bound crab-to alternative markets, the loss of the US destination has triggered an immediate and severe contraction within the Blue Swimming Crab sector.

The Philippine Association of Crab Processors Inc. (Pacpi) issued a stark warning that the ban threatens an industry that shipped over 2,400 metric tons of crabmeat valued at more than $50 million to the US in 2025. The United States historically absorbed approximately 90 percent of all Philippine crab exports, making it the dominant market.

Pacpi reported that the ban, effective May 12, has already caused canceled purchase orders, the erosion of long-standing customer relationships, and reduced operational capacities across member companies.

"What was once a thriving fishery is now at risk of closure and create a generational impact," Pacpi stated, highlighting the profound socioeconomic repercussions. The impact extends far beyond processing plants to encompass the entire supply chain, directly affecting thousands of fishermen, crab pickers, factory workers, logistics providers, and ancillary suppliers whose livelihoods depend on the crab industry.

In response, industry stakeholders are urgently calling on Philippine government agencies-including the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), the Department of Agriculture (DA), and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR)-to remedy the deficiencies identified by NMFS. They advocate for the implementation of robust marine mammal bycatch monitoring and reporting systems, improved fisheries management frameworks, and coordinated engagement with both industry and environmental stakeholders.

The collective goal is to reestablish compliance with US standards and recover access to the vital American market, thereby preventing further job losses and economic decline in a sector that has been a cornerstone of Philippine seafood exports





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US Market Ban Philippine Blue Swimming Crab Marine Mammal Protection Bycatch Monitoring Puffi Layoffs Pacpi NMFS Marine Mammal Protection Act Philippine Seafood Exports Export Restrictions

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