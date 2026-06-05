Philippine Court Dismisses Remaining Claims in Marcos Asset Recovery Case

The Sandiganbayan dismissed outstanding claims in Civil Case No. 0141 after the PCGG stopped presenting evidence, citing prior recoveries in separate actions. The move ends a decades-long legal battle over alleged ill-gotten wealth.

The Anti-Graft Court's Special Division issued a resolution on June 2, 2026, dismissing the remaining claims in Civil Case No. 0141 after the Presidential Commission on Good Government ( PCGG ) decided not to present further evidence.

The Sandiganbayan noted that most of the properties in question had already been recovered through separate civil actions. Over the years, the government secured partial judgments ordering the forfeiture of $658 million in Swiss deposits, funds, properties, shares, and interests linked to the Arelma accounts, the Malacañang Jewelry Collection, and proceeds from the sale of paintings and artworks valued at $17 million.

On May 12, 2026, the government filed a manifestation stating it would no longer present evidence concerning the remaining listed properties not covered by those partial judgments. Civil Case No. 0141 originally alleged that the Marcos family held bank deposits in Luxembourg, Hong Kong, the Cayman Islands, and the United States, along with shares in various companies and other assets.

The court, through Associate Justice Bayani Jacinto, declared that 'the proceedings in this case, insofar as they relate to properties not covered by the four partial summary judgments, are now terminated.

' This decision effectively concludes a long-running legal effort to recover assets allegedly ill-gotten by the Marcoses, though significant recoveries have already been made in other related proceedings. The case underscores the complexities of cross-jurisdictional asset recovery and the lengthy processes involved in tracing and repatriating hidden wealth.

The PCGG's strategic shift reflects a pragmatic approach to focus on assets with clearer titles and higher recovery prospects, while abandoning claims on properties that may be tied up in legal limbo or lack sufficient documentation. The ruling also highlights the judiciary's role in adjudicating historical corruption cases, often decades after the alleged offenses occurred.

Observers note that while billions in assets have been recovered over the years, many more remain unaccounted for, and this dismissal marks the end of one chapter in the broader quest for accountability and restitution. The Sandiganbayan's decision is final and not subject to appeal, bringing procedural closure to the unspecified remaining properties in this particular civil action. The overall recovery campaign, however, continues as the PCGG pursues other cases and investigations into the Marcos family's alleged overseas holdings





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Marcos Asset Recovery Sandiganbayan PCGG Ill-Gotten Wealth Arelma Malacañang Jewelry Forfeiture Swiss Deposits

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