Philippine Corn Production Falls in Q3 2026 PSA Data Show

Philippine corn output drops to 2.003 million metric tons in Q3 2026, prompting the Department of Agriculture to adjust import quotas for hog raisers.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) officially recorded a significant contraction in the national corn production during the third quarter of 2026. According to the most recent official data, the total volume of corn harvested from July through September dropped to 2.003 million metric tons. This figure represents a noticeable decline when compared to the 2.425 million metric tons harvested during the identical quarter in 2025.

Quarterly Output Decline Signals Supply Tightness

While the latest production numbers are lower than last year, they do show a slight recovery from the previous quarter. The 2.003 million metric tons produced in the third quarter of 2026 exceeded the 1.506 million metric tons recorded during the second quarter of the same year. This fluctuation indicates that while the mid-year slump was severe, the late-year harvest has managed to rebound somewhat, though it has not yet returned to the levels seen a year ago.

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Hog and Poultry Feed Costs Drive Policy Response

The decline in yellow corn production has raised immediate concerns about the stability of the livestock sector. Yellow corn, which serves as the primary ingredient in animal feeds for hogs and poultry, fell sharply to 1.383 million metric tons in the third quarter. This is a substantial drop from the 1.718 million metric tons produced in the same period of 2025. The shortfall in this specific variety of corn threatens to increase input costs for farmers who rely on these animals for their livelihood.

Department of Agriculture Adjusts Import Quotas

In direct response to these supply constraints, the Department of Agriculture has intervened to stabilize the market. The agency is utilizing the minimum access volume (MAV) scheme to increase corn imports to 500,000 metric tons. This strategic move is designed to prevent a spike in animal feed prices, which could otherwise burden farmers and consumers alike. The decision aims to bridge the gap left by the insufficient domestic supply of corn during this critical period.

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Harvested Area Shrinks Alongside Production Drop

The reduction in total output is directly linked to a decrease in the land area dedicated to corn farming. The PSA reported that the area harvested for corn from July to September decreased to 691,825 hectares. This is a notable shrinkage from the 789,243 hectares cultivated during the same timeframe in 2025. The contraction in planting area suggests that external factors, such as weather patterns or crop substitution, played a significant role in this year's lower yields.

Stakeholders Debate Impact on Local Farmers

The introduction of increased corn imports has sparked a debate among agricultural stakeholders. Agricultural groups have publicly questioned whether the government's import strategy will successfully translate into lower retail prices for consumers. Simultaneously, these groups have warned that flooding the market with imported corn could depress farm-gate prices for locally grown corn. This tension highlights the complex balance the Department of Agriculture must maintain between protecting consumers and supporting local farmers.