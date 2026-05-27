Philippine Consulate in Hong Kong Advises Against Travel to Ebola-Affected Areas

The Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong has issued an advisory to Filipinos in the region, urging them to avoid traveling to areas with Ebola cases following an outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda.

The Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong has issued an advisory to Filipinos in the region, urging them to avoid traveling to areas with Ebola cases following an outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda .

According to the Centre for Health Protection (CHP) in Hong Kong, there are no locally confirmed cases of Ebola in the territory as of now. However, the CHP has recommended certain steps to prevent the spread of Ebola when traveling abroad.

These steps include washing hands with liquid soap and water or an alcohol-based hand rub before touching the eyes, nose or mouth, avoiding close contact with people who have a fever or feel unwell, and avoiding contact with patients' blood or body fluids, as well as items that may have been exposed to such fluids. Additionally, the CHP has advised against contact with animals, especially known animal reservoirs such as fruit bats, chimpanzees, gorillas, monkeys, forest antelope or porcupines.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified the current outbreak as being linked to the Bundibugyo virus, a species of Ebola virus first identified in the DRC, where Ebola was initially discovered in 1976. While vaccines and treatments exist for Ebola virus disease caused by the Zaire strain, no approved vaccine or therapy currently exists for Bundibugyo or Sudan virus disease.

The WHO has stated that early supportive care, including hydration, treatment of symptoms, and medical monitoring, can improve survival and may save lives. In response to the outbreak, the Department of Health (DOH) has said that the Bureau of Quarantine and the Epidemiology Bureau is on heightened surveillance, especially for people coming from affected areas.

DOH spokesperson Undersecretary Albert Domingo has reassured Filipinos that there is no reason to panic, stating that there is currently no reason for Filipinos to be concerned about the outbreak





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