The Philippine Consulate General in Seattle refutes claims of abandoning detained healthcare worker. It details ignored assistance attempts during his five-month US detention.

The Philippine Consulate General in Seattle has firmly rejected accusations that it abandoned a Filipino healthcare worker who spent five months in custody with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The consulate issued a formal statement clarifying that its diplomatic staff made repeated, documented efforts to provide consular assistance to the detained national, but these attempts were systematically ignored by the detainee and his legal counsel. This denial serves as a direct rebuttal to public claims made by migrant rights advocacy groups regarding the consular body's engagement with the case.

Denial of Abandonment Claims

The migrant rights organization known as the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project had publicly accused the Philippine Consulate General in Seattle of neglecting the welfare of the healthcare worker, identified in reports as Dupay, during his detention. The consulate countered these assertions by providing a detailed timeline of its interventions. Officials stated that their primary objective was to ensure the detainee received appropriate treatment and was not subjected to abuse or mistreatment while held in federal custody. They emphasized that their actions were consistent with standard diplomatic protocols for protecting the rights of citizens abroad.

Also read Behrouz Mohammad Mojdeh Leads Philippine Swimmers at SEA Championships

Consular Visits and Legal Coordination

Consular representatives conducted multiple prison visits to check on the welfare of the detained Filipino national. During a specific visit on July 1, officials assessed his physical and mental condition. By July 22, the detainee informed consular staff that he had retained a private lawyer but also requested $10,000 to assist with his household bills. The consulate explained that it subsequently made several attempts to contact the attorney to discuss how best to provide assistance. These efforts were designed to ensure that any aid offered would not conflict with or undermine the legal defense strategy being pursued by the private counsel.

Ignores by Detainee and Legal Counsel

According to the consulate, both the detained healthcare worker and his lawyer explicitly declined further help from the consular office. The consulate attended a master hearing on Aug. 11 and attempted to speak with both the detainee and his attorney, but reported that both parties deliberately ignored their representatives. The situation escalated on Oct. 7, 2026, when consular officers attempted to attend a virtual ICE hearing. The lawyer, with the detainee's consent, allegedly prevented the officers from joining the session by shutting the door and stating that they were not allowed inside.

Advertisement

Immigration Proceedings and Future Steps

Despite the barriers faced by consular staff, the Philippine Consulate General in Seattle continued to monitor the case. Officials made quiet representations to the Department of Homeland Security's enforcement arm, urging the agency not to appeal the dismissal of the removal order against the Filipino healthcare worker. However, the federal agency maintained its intention to appeal the decision. As a result, the healthcare worker remained in custody at the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, Washington, for an additional thirty days while legal proceedings continued.

Legal Boundaries and Due Process

The consulate reiterated that while it is committed to protecting the rights of Filipino nationals, it cannot interfere in the domestic legal affairs of the United States. It stated that it was closely monitoring the case to ensure that the detained healthcare worker was afforded due process under US law. The diplomatic mission emphasized that its good faith attempts to coordinate with legal defense were intended to support the detainee's best interests. The consulate maintained that it had fulfilled its diplomatic obligations to check on welfare and ensure appropriate treatment, regardless of the lack of cooperation from the detainee's legal team.