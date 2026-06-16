Philippine Congress Prepares for Possible Special Session on Urgent Legislation

Congress has held over 20 special sessions since 1986, including for COVID-19 powers and budget delays. Senators vow to attend if President calls one, aiming to resolve leadership and pass key bills.

The Philippine Congress is expected to reconvene for a special session , a move that has been consistently utilized since the 1986 EDSA Revolution to tackle urgent legislative matters.

Data from GMA News Research indicates that Congress has held more than twenty special sessions over the past decades, often to address crises or prioritize critical legislation. The most recent examples include a March 2020 session to grant the President special powers during the COVID-19 pandemic, and an October 2020 session to continue deliberations on the proposed national budget for 2021.

These sessions underscore the flexibility inherent in the Philippine legislative system, allowing lawmakers to respond swiftly to national emergencies or unfinished business. The call for a special session is rooted in the Philippine Constitution's provisions. Under Section 15, Article VI of the 1987 Constitution, the regular session of Congress begins on the fourth Monday of July each year, unless otherwise provided by law.

The regular session continues for a defined period agreed upon by both chambers, but must adjourn at least thirty days before the start of the next regular session. A special session, however, can be called by the President at any time to address specific concerns or to break legislative deadlocks.

This mechanism has been frequently employed to ensure that important measures, such as the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) Act, the Anti-Political Dynasty Law, the Presidential Merit Scholarship Program, the Last Mile Schools Act, and the National Center for Geriatric Health, receive timely attention. These bills, which cover education, nutrition, and social protection, are seen as crucial for the nation's development and the welfare of its citizens.

Senators have expressed readiness to participate in a special session if President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. issues a proclamation. Senator Joel Villanueva affirmed his commitment, stating, Sa pagkakataon na magkaroon ng special session, tutuparin natin ang ating sagradong tungkulin sa ilalim ng ating Saligang Batas. We will be there. Senator Panfilo Lacson expressed hope that the special session would resolve the leadership issue within the Senate, particularly the question of who holds the position of Senate President.

Lacson emphasized the need for official clarification, noting, Kailangan ma-resolve talaga yung officially, formally yung leadership kung sino ang Senate President, and I hope ma-resolve yan in case magtawag ng special session. This highlights the political dynamics at play, where a special session serves not only for legislative progress but also for internal governance.

The decision to call a special session rests with the President, who can convene Congress to act on specific agendas, thereby ensuring that the government remains functional and responsive to the needs of the people. As the nation awaits the President's move, the legislative branch stands ready to fulfill its constitutional duties, navigating both policy challenges and political transitions





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