Philippine Congress Advances Priority Bills Amid Political and Social Debates

During a special session, the Philippine House of Representatives, with 213 members present, progressed several key legislative initiatives. House Speaker Bodjie Dy congratulated newly elected Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian, underscoring collaborative efforts. The session covered bills such as the Anti-Political Dynasty Act, National Geriatric Health Center, GASTPE amendments, AICS Act, UAQTEA amendments, school feeding expansions, and a scholarship program. The GIDA schools act was passed, while the anti-dynasty bill drew scrutiny over its softened provisions. Senate actions included calls for an Ateneo athlete death probe and concerns over AICS bill ratification, alongside appointments for military and diplomatic officials.

The House of Representatives conducted a special session with 213 congressmen present, focusing on priority legislative measures. House Speaker Bodjie Dy welcomed the election of Senator Sherwin Gatchalian as the new Senate President, emphasizing the importance of both chambers fulfilling their constitutional duties.

Several bills were highlighted, including the Anti-Political Dynasty Act, the National Center for Geriatric Health establishment, amendments to the Government Assistance to Students and Teachers in Private Education Act (GASTPE), the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) Act, amendments to the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education (UAQTEA) Act, amendments to the Masustansyang Pagkain Para sa Batang Pilipino Act, and the Presidential Merit Scholarship Program. Additionally, both chambers passed the Last Mile and Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged and Conflict-Affected Areas Schools Act (GIDA), aimed at building infrastructure in remote areas.

The Anti-Political Dynasty bill faced criticism for being watered down; House Majority Leader Sandro Marcos explained that a stricter version might lack support, while Makabayan bloc representative Antonio Tinio vowed to monitor the Senate's version and the bicameral process. Senator Bam Aquino called for an investigation into the deaths of two Ateneo student athletes, and Senator Erwin Tulfo noted that the AICS bill ratification was delayed due to some House members refusing to sign, stressing that aid should be non-partisan and sourced from the DSWD.

The Senate also discussed the appointment of five AFP officers and 85 DFA officials





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Philippine Congress House Of Representatives Senate Legislation Anti-Political Dynasty Act AICS Act GASTPE UAQTEA Geriatric Health GIDA Schools Senate President Gatchalian Speaker Dy Ateneo Athletes Investigation DPWH DSWD AFP Appointments DFA Appointments

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