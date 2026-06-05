Philippine College of Physicians Suspends Dr. Anthony Leachon for Six Months Over Ethics Violations

The Philippine College of Physicians has suspended Dr. Anthony Leachon, a vocal critic of the Dengvaxia vaccine, for six months after finding he made defamatory allegations against colleagues without sufficient evidence, though he was not found guilty of misrepresentation or spreading false information about the vaccine itself.

The Philippine College of Physicians (PCP) has imposed a six-month suspension on Dr. Anthony Leachon , a prominent internist and health advocate, following an ethics complaint that accused him of making defamatory allegations and insinuations of corruption and unethical practices against colleagues in a public and official forum without sufficient evidence or personal knowledge.

The decision, issued by the PCP's Board of Regents, found that Leachon intentionally and deliberately breached his sworn duties and responsibilities as a member of the college. The specific grounds of the ethics complaint included misrepresentation as an expert witness and disseminating false information in the context of his outspoken stance against the anti-dengue vaccine Dengvaxia.

However, the PCP regents clarified that they did not find him guilty of those specific violations; rather, the suspension stems from his conduct in making unsubstantiated public accusations against fellow physicians. The penalty, described as a Suspension of Membership in the College for six months, was determined considering the nature, seriousness, and gravity of the violations, alongside the factual circumstances of the case.

In response, Leachon posted on Facebook, stating that he and his legal team are reviewing available remedies because he disagrees with the PCP's decision. He expressed deep concern that these actions occur amid ongoing Dengvaxia litigation, arguing that they aim to question his credibility and integrity. Leachon emphasized that no administrative sanction can alter the facts to be presented in court, diminish the rights of victims' families to seek justice, or undermine the duty of witnesses to testify truthfully.

He reiterated his commitment to the truth and the legal process, suggesting the disciplinary action is part of broader efforts to discredit his advocacy. This case highlights tensions within the medical community regarding the Dengvaxia controversy and the boundaries of professional conduct when engaging in public health debates, especially when legal proceedings are active.

It also raises questions about the role of professional societies in policing member speech and the balance between protecting reputations and upholding free expression on matters of public interest. The decision may have implications for other physicians who serve as expert witnesses or public commentators, underlining the need for evidence-based assertions and personal knowledge when alleging misconduct.

Leachon's suspension is a significant development in a long-standing dispute over the dengue vaccine, which was controversially introduced in the Philippines' national vaccination program before being halted due to safety concerns. His legal team is expected to file motions or appeals, potentially challenging the PCP's jurisdiction or the factual basis for finding a breach of ethics based on his statements.

The episode underscores the complex interplay between medical ethics, legal accountability, and public advocacy in high-profile health controversies, where accusations of corruption or misinformation can carry professional and legal consequences. Observers will watch how this unfolds, as it may set precedents for how medical associations handle members who engage in public criticism of colleagues or pharmaceutical products during active litigation.

The PCP's decision reflects its effort to uphold the integrity of the profession amid polarized debates, while Leachon frames it as an attempt to silence a whistleblower. Both perspectives will shape public perception of the case and the broader Dengvaxia saga, which continues to affect thousands of families in the Philippines who claim their children suffered adverse effects from the vaccine





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Philippine College Of Physicians Dr. Anthony Leachon Dengvaxia Ethics Complaint Suspension Defamation Medical Profession Vaccine Controversy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New Genomic Breeding Program Aims to Launch Purple Yam Varieties for Philippine Farmers and Export MarketsThe Philippine government, university research scientists and genomic specialists have launched a comprehensive project to identify, breed, and multiply superior purple yam (ube) varieties using cutting edge genetic tools, field trials and mass‑propagation methods. The initiative seeks to address supply gaps, improve yield, enhance disease resistance, elevate antioxidant content and provide reliable high‑quality planting material for farmers, processors and exporters. The project is funded by the Department of Agriculture's Bureau of Agricultural Research and is expected to accelerate the commercial release of improved purple yam varieties that will open new opportunities for value‑added foods and international trade.

Read more »

Philippine Senate Leadership Dispute Paralyzes Operations Amid Conflicting DirectivesA power struggle in the Philippine Senate has resulted in contradictory orders from rival factions led by Alan Peter Cayetano and Win Gatchalian, causing confusion over work arrangements and the scheduling of a key committee hearing on alleged corruption in flood control projects.

Read more »

Philippine Task Force Investigates New Structure on Scarborough ShoalA Philippine task force is investigating reports of a new structure on the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, which the government takes seriously due to potential impact on sovereign rights.

Read more »

Jaecoo J5 EV Makes Philippine Debut at 2026 Philippine International Motor ShowJaecoo has brought out the J5 EV for preview at the 2026 Philippine International Motor Show, an all-electric counterpart to the hybrid J5 SHS-H. The J5 EV comes with a 58.9kWh LFP battery and a single electric motor rated at 208hp and 288Nm of torque, with a declared NEDC range of 461km and 28 minutes charging time with a DC fast charger. Two variants, Standard and Max, will be available, with the Max offering additional amenities such as power tailgate, panoramic glass roof, and soft-touch interior materials.

Read more »