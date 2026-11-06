Philippine Coast Guard Warns of Rocket Debris from China Launch Nov 9

The Philippine Coast Guard issued a maritime advisory regarding China's Long March 12 rocket launch on November 9, warning vessels to avoid debris drop zones in Palawan waters.

The Philippine Coast Guard District Palawan issued an urgent maritime advisory on Monday regarding the rescheduled launch of a Chinese long-range rocket. The agency confirmed that the Long March 12 rocket launch, originally planned for Friday, has been moved to Monday, November 9. Mariners operating in the South China Sea region were directed to take immediate note of this schedule change to ensure safe navigation practices during the launch window.

Rocket Launch Timing and Specific Drop Zones

The advisory specifies that the Long March 12 rocket will lift off between 4:17 a.m. and 4:47 a.m. Philippine Standard Time on November 9. The Philippine Coast Guard identified specific maritime drop zones where rocket debris is expected to fall following the launch sequence. These hazardous zones are located 25 nautical miles away from Puerto Princesa City in Palawan and 19 nautical miles away from the Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park. The agency emphasized that these identified drop zones fall strictly within Philippine archipelagic waters, requiring heightened awareness from all local and foreign vessels in the vicinity.

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Safety Risks for Vessels and Maritime Stakeholders

The Philippine Coast Guard District Palawan explicitly warned that the discarded rocket debris during lift-off poses a potential threat to any vessels transiting or operating within the affected maritime areas. While the agency confirmed that the debris is not projected to plummet over the country's landmass or inhabited areas, the risk to marine traffic remains significant. The Coast Guard stated that all concerned mariners and maritime stakeholders are strongly advised to exercise heightened vigilance and avoid navigating within the identified drop zones during the specified time frame. Vessel operators were instructed to monitor official announcements and navigational warnings for any further updates or adjustments to the safety perimeters.

Original Schedule and Launch Location Details

According to a memorandum from the Philippine Space Agency, the initial launch date for the Long March 12 was originally set for Friday between 5:10 a.m. and 5:39 a.m. Philippine Standard Time. The launch is being conducted from the Hainan International Commercial Launch Center located in Wenchang, Hainan, China. The shift in the launch window from Friday to Monday required the Coast Guard to update its navigational warnings to reflect the new timeline. This coordination between the Philippine Space Agency and the Coast Guard ensures that accurate information is disseminated to prevent maritime accidents caused by space debris.

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Impact on Local Fishing and Tourism Operations

The proximity of the drop zones to Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park and Puerto Princesa City raises concerns for local fishing communities and tourism operators in Palawan. The Tubbataha Reefs is a UNESCO World Heritage site known for its rich marine biodiversity, making the area sensitive to any potential environmental hazards. Although the debris is expected to fall in the water, the Philippine Coast Guard's advisory serves as a precautionary measure to protect marine life and human activity in the region. Local authorities are likely to increase patrols to ensure compliance with the no-navigational zone during the launch period.

Protocol for Maritime Safety in Archipelagic Waters

This incident highlights the ongoing coordination required between national space agencies and maritime safety bodies in regions with active space launch facilities. The Philippine Coast Guard's proactive issuance of advisories demonstrates the agency's commitment to maintaining safety standards in Philippine archipelagic waters. By providing specific coordinates and timeframes, the agency aims to minimize confusion and prevent accidental entry into dangerous drop zones. The advisory serves as a critical communication tool for international shipping lanes that pass near sensitive ecological and economic zones in the province of Palawan.