Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) spokesperson Rear Admiral Jay Tarriela dismissed China's claim that monitoring activities in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) are merely publicity stunts, emphasizing routine patrol confirmed presence of Chinese vessels conducting illegal marine scientific research. Tarriela reported the presence of a China-flagged MSR vessel, Xiang Yang Hong 33, inside the waters of Pag-asa Island on May 16, 2026. PCG aircraft conducted radio challenges demanding cessation of illegal activities amidst ongoing military tension between the two countries.

Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson dismissed China's claim that monitoring activities in West Philippine Sea are publicity stunts ; emphasized routine patrol confirmed presence of Chinese vessels conducting illegal marine scientific research.

Reported presence of China-flagged MSR vessel inside waters of Pag-asa Island on May 16, 2026, accompanied by Coast Guard vessels and rubber boats. PCG aircraft conducted radio challenges demanding cessation of illegal activities. China's military expansion was reported as driver of tension, not routine patrol. Asked to stop double-speak and respect international law





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Philippine Coast Guard West Philippine Sea Maritime Domain Awareness Patrol Chinese Vessels Philippine Sovereignty International Law China Claim Publicity Stunts Military Tension

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