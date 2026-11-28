The Philippine Coast Guard rescued 11 crew members from the distressed cargo vessel ML Bahagia off Palawan after it sustained hull damage and partially submerged near Dondonay Island.

Rescue personnel from the Philippine Coast Guard successfully saved all 11 crew members aboard the distressed cargo vessel ML Bahagia after the ship sustained significant hull damage and began to take on water. The incident occurred Thursday near Dondonay Island in the waters off Santa Cruz, Cagayancillo, Palawan, when the vessel struck an underwater rock formation that damaged its starboard side and caused partial submersion approximately 300 meters from shore.

The Philippine Coast Guard, acting through Coast Guard District Palawan, stated that Coast Guard Sub-Station Cagayancillo received an urgent report from a concerned citizen at around 6 p.m. Thursday regarding the distressed vessel. The report indicated that the ML Bahagia was taking in water while navigating the waters near Dondonay Island, prompting an immediate emergency response from local authorities.

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Immediate SAR Response and Crew Safety

Upon receiving the distress call, Philippine Coast Guard personnel immediately proceeded to the incident area in close coordination with the Philippine National Police Cagayancillo to conduct Search and Rescue operations. The rescue teams located all 11 crew members, including the vessel's Master, who were successfully accounted for and confirmed to be in good physical condition. No casualties were reported, marking the operation as a complete success despite the severity of the maritime accident.

Initial information gathered by authorities indicates that the vessel struck an underwater rock formation near Dondonay Island, which damaged its starboard hull and allowed seawater to enter the hold. This breach caused the cargo vessel to partially submerge, posing an immediate threat to the safety of the crew and the potential for environmental contamination in the surrounding marine ecosystem.

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Ongoing Recovery and Pollution Prevention

As of 6 a.m. on Friday, November 27, 2026, Coast Guard Sub-Station Cagayancillo personnel worked alongside the vessel's crew and local residents to unload the remaining cargo to facilitate the eventual recovery of the ML Bahagia. Philippine Coast Guard District Palawan coordinated with the vessel's owner, other cargo vessel operators, and local boat owners to secure a suitable towing vessel and the necessary resources required for the complex salvage operation.

The Philippine Coast Guard emphasized that it is closely monitoring the distressed vessel and implementing precautionary measures to prevent possible oil leaks and marine pollution. These strict environmental safeguards are critical given the vessel's compromised state and its proximity to the ecologically sensitive waters of Palawan, ensuring that the salvage efforts do not further degrade the local marine environment.

Regulatory Investigation and Next Steps

Following the rescue, the Philippine Coast Guard announced that it would conduct a comprehensive investigation and maritime safety inspection to establish the precise circumstances surrounding the incident. This regulatory review aims to determine whether any maritime safety regulations were violated during the navigation of the ML Bahagia, ensuring accountability and adherence to strict safety standards for all cargo vessels operating in the region.

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The agency continues to prioritize maritime safety and emergency preparedness in the waters surrounding Santa Cruz and Cagayancillo. The successful rescue of the 11 crew members underscores the capability of local rescue teams to respond rapidly to maritime emergencies, while the ongoing investigation will likely influence future safety protocols for cargo navigation in the area.