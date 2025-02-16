Philippine Coast Guard Pushes Back Chinese Vessel From Zambales Coast

The Philippine Coast Guard successfully repelled a Chinese Coast Guard vessel attempting to encroach on Philippine waters off Zambales. The incident underscores the ongoing maritime dispute between the Philippines and China in the South China Sea.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessel BRP Cabra successfully pushed back a China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel further away from the coast of Zambales on Saturday. According to PCG spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea Commodore Jay Tarriela, the CCG vessel with bow number 5303, which replaced CCG vessel 3103 earlier that day, was pushed back to approximately 95 nautical miles off the coast of Zambales.

The BRP Cabra shadowed the CCG-5303 despite facing challenging sea conditions with wave heights ranging from 5 to 8 feet. The PCG emphasized the crew's unwavering commitment to upholding the Philippines' sovereign rights within the West Philippine Sea (WPS). They remain dedicated to maneuvering the CCG-5303 further away from Philippine territorial waters while meticulously documenting China's increasingly aggressive and unlawful actions in the region.\The maritime dispute between the Philippines and China persists due to Beijing's expansive claims over the South China Sea (SCS), encompassing areas Manila considers its West Philippine Sea (WPS). China asserts 'indisputable sovereignty' over the entire SCS, which harbors significant undersea gas deposits. These claims overlap with the maritime territories asserted by neighboring Asian countries surrounding the SCS. However, in 2016, the Philippines achieved a significant victory against China in a historic ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA). The PCA concluded that China lacked legal justification for claiming historic rights to resources within the sea areas defined by its 'nine-dash line'. Despite this, China has repeatedly dismissed the PCA ruling as 'illegal' and 'invalid'.\President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. remains resolute in asserting that the WPS belongs to the Philippines, standing against China's escalating assertiveness in the resource-rich region. The West Philippine Sea is the name used by the Philippines to designate parts of the South China Sea that fall within its exclusive economic zone and jurisdiction.





