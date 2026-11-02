Philippine Coast Guard Monitors Undas 2026 Travelers at Ports

The Philippine Coast Guard has monitored nearly 1.2 million passengers during the Undas 2026 long weekend. Port operations remain smooth despite minor maritime incidents.

As of Monday morning, November 2, 2026, the Philippine Coast Guard has monitored nearly 1.2 million passengers at ports nationwide. This figure reflects the significant influx of travelers returning home for the Undas long weekend. The monitoring covers various ports across the country to ensure the safety and smooth operation of maritime transport.

Passenger Numbers and Port Operations

PCG spokesperson Commodore Noemie Cayabyab reported that port operations have generally been smooth. This stability has been maintained despite several maritime incidents reported in recent days. The current passenger count is lower than the approximately 1.5 million recorded during the same period last year. However, officials expect the number to increase as Oplan Biyaheng Ayos remains in effect until Tuesday, November 3. This operation is designed to manage traffic and ensure orderly travel during peak holiday periods.

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Security Instructions for Travelers

Commodore Cayabyab reminded the public to purchase tickets early to avoid last-minute congestion. Travelers are also advised to arrive at ports ahead of their scheduled departure times. This early arrival allows sufficient time for mandatory security inspections before boarding. The Coast Guard emphasizes that safety protocols must be strictly followed by all passengers to prevent accidents.

Officials specifically warned travelers to avoid bringing prohibited items to the ports. These prohibited items include sharp objects, flammable materials, and explosive substances. Such items are definitely not allowed on board any sea vessels. Carrying these dangerous goods poses a significant risk to the safety of the crew and other passengers on the vessel.

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Commodore Cayabyab also stressed the importance of following all safety instructions provided by port staff. This includes the mandatory wearing of life jackets at all times when required. Adhering to these instructions is crucial to ensuring the safety of everyone on the water. The Coast Guard urges the public to take these precautions seriously.

Incident Details and Causes

Regarding the recent maritime incidents, reports indicate that the presence of livestock was a contributing factor. The animals had a tendency to move around inside their motorbanca compartments. This movement created instability within the vessel, affecting its balance and structural integrity.

Additionally, reports suggest that a structure resembling a closed door in the cargo area opened unexpectedly. This opening allowed sea water to enter the vessel, exacerbating the situation. The combination of shifting livestock and water ingress created hazardous conditions. These details help authorities understand the causes of recent incidents and improve future safety measures.

The Philippine Coast Guard continues to monitor the situation closely. They are coordinating with other agencies to ensure the continued safety of travelers. The focus remains on preventing accidents and maintaining smooth port operations throughout the holiday period.

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Travelers are encouraged to stay informed about the latest updates from official sources. Following the guidelines provided by the PCG and other relevant agencies is essential. This collective effort helps in managing the large volume of passengers effectively.

The Undas 2026 long weekend has seen a significant number of people traveling to their hometowns. The Philippine Coast Guard plays a vital role in facilitating this movement safely. Their efforts ensure that the holiday season remains secure for all Filipinos.