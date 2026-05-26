Philippine Coast Guard Issues Temporary Maritime Exclusion Zones Ahead of China's Long March 7A Launch

The Coast Guard's Northern Luzon District has set temporary sea restrictions for early‑morning May 28, 2026, warning fishermen and small vessels to avoid two designated drop zones off Ilocos Norte and Cagayan as debris from China's Long March 7A rocket may fall into Philippine waters.

The Philippine Coast Guard 's Northern Luzon District announced that, as a precautionary measure, a temporary maritime exclusion zone will be enforced around the northern portion of the Philippines during China's upcoming launch of the Long March 7A launch vehicle from the Wenchang Space Launch Center on Hainan Island.

The launch is slated for the early morning of 28 May 2026, and officials warned that fragments of the rocket's first stage, fairing and other debris are expected to fall into the sea within a narrowly defined corridor that runs off the coasts of Ilocos Norte and Cagayan. The agency's advisory stresses that the exclusion area will be active from 12:08 a.m. until approximately 1:12 a.m. Philippine Standard Time, a window that corresponds to the period when the vehicle's thrust phase ends and the spent components re‑enter the atmosphere.

According to the Coast Guard, two primary drop zones have been identified based on the projected trajectory of the descending hardware. The first zone lies roughly 41 nautical miles (about 76 kilometres) west of Burgos, Ilocos Norte, and 62 nautical miles (approximately 115 kilometres) southwest of Dalupiri Island in the province of Cagayan.

The second zone is positioned farther out, at an estimated distance of 69 nautical miles (around 128 kilometres) from Burgos and 81 nautical miles (roughly 150 kilometres) from Dalupiri Island. Small fishing vessels, recreational boats and any craft operating in the vicinity are urged to steer clear of these coordinates, maintain visual watch for any falling objects and promptly report any sightings to the nearest Coast Guard unit or local authorities.

The Coast Guard's directive also includes practical guidance for maritime operators. Crews are advised to monitor official radio broadcasts and the agency's online portals for real‑time updates on the status of the exclusion zones. In the event that debris is observed, personnel should refrain from attempting to retrieve or handle the material, as it may be hazardous or contain classified components.

Instead, they should notify the nearest patrol vessel or maritime police station, providing precise location data and a description of the object. The agency reiterated that the temporary restrictions are a precautionary response intended to safeguard lives, protect marine resources and ensure the safety of navigation in Philippine waters during an event that lies outside national jurisdiction but carries direct risks for the country's coastal communities





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Philippine Coast Guard Long March 7A Maritime Exclusion Zone Rocket Debris Ilocos Norte

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