Philippine Coast Guard: Chinese Research Vessel Conducts Unauthorised Marine Scientific Research Activities in Philippine Waters

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has monitored unauthorized marine scientific research (MSR) activities by a Chinese research vessel in multiple features of the Philippines' exclusive economic zone (EEZ) over the weekend. The Xiang Yang Hong 33, a vessel equipped to support submersibles and conduct deep-sea studies, was escorted by Chinese Coast Guard vessels and conducted illegal activities on Cay-2 before proceeding to Cay-3.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has monitored unauthorized marine scientific research (MSR) activities by a Chinese research vessel in the vicinity of Cay-2 and Cay-3 near the Pag-asa Island in the West Philippine Sea over the weekend.

The illegal activities were conducted by the Chinese vessel Xiang Yang Hong 33, equipped to support submersibles, map the seafloor, gather deep-sea data, and perform extensive marine ecological studies. The Xiang Yang Hong 33 entered the Philippines' exclusive economic zone (EEZ) on April 18 after leaving Guangzhou, China on April 15. Since its entry, the Chinese research vessel has been systematically conducting illegal MSR activities across multiple features in Philippine waters, according to the PCG.

In response, the PCG's Islander 4177 aircraft conducted a maritime domain awareness (MDA) flight over the Kalayaan Island Group on Sunday, monitoring unauthorized operations near Sandy Cay 2 and confirming the presence of the Chinese research vessel and its support vessels. Twenty Chinese Maritime Militia Vessels (CMMVs) were also documented in the surrounding waters.

The PCG emphasized that there was no consent granted to China to conduct these activities and that international law mandates that any foreign state wishing to conduct MSR activities within another nation's territorial sea must secure prior permission from the coastal state. The PCG remains steadfast in defending its maritime zones and will not allow any unauthorized foreign research or incursions into its territorial sea in Pag-asa Island in accordance with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Chinese Research Vessel Xiang Yang Hong 33 Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Forest Belt Basins (FBBB) Pag-Asa Island Kalayaan Island Group China United Nations Convention On The Law Of The Se

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Arrest of Chinese Nationals and Safety and Environmental Concerns at Philippine Sanjia Steel Corp. CompoundJoint operatives from different law enforcement agencies served a search warrant at the compound of Philippine Sanjia Steel Corp., where materials may be harmful and could pose health risks. The Defense Secretary expressed safety and environmental concerns regarding the plant, highlighting its proximity to a naval facility which poses a threat to national security.

Read more »

Philippine Senate: Fugitive Senator's Escape, Senate Put on LockdownExclusive news report on the incident where a fugitive senator managed to escape during Senate session, leading to the Senate being put on lockdown.

Read more »

Philippine National Police Encourages Online Vigilance Amid Senate TensionsThe Philippine National Police (PNP) has urged the public to avoid spreading unverified information online following the tensions at the Senate. The PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. emphasized the need for accountability for individuals found deliberately spreading fake news related to the incident.

Read more »

Philippine Gaming Industry Suffers 15.87% DeclinePhilippine gross gaming revenues (GGR) dropped 15.87% in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the year before, driven by a slump in the electronic gaming sector. PAGCOR chairman Alejandro Tengco attributed the decline to economic challenges, geopolitical tensions, and rising inflationary pressures.

Read more »