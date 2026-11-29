The Philippine Coast Guard intercepts the Chinese research vessel Tan Suo Er Hao conducting unauthorized marine scientific research in the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone off Ilocos Norte.

The Philippine Coast Guard deployed an aircraft and a vessel to intercept the Chinese research vessel Tan Suo Er Hao inside the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone off Burgos, Ilocos Norte, on November 28, 2026. This intervention follows unauthorized marine scientific research activities conducted by the vessel, which ignored multiple radio warnings from Philippine authorities.

PCG Intercepts Unauthorized Chinese Research Vessel

Rear Admiral Jay Tarriela, the West Philippine Sea spokesperson for the Philippine Coast Guard, confirmed that the deployment was executed under the direct directive of Philippine Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Rommel Supangan. The Philippine Coast Guard aircraft located the Tan Suo Er Hao approximately 49 nautical miles northwest of Burgos and issued repeated radio challenges to the vessel. All attempts to communicate with the Chinese vessel went unanswered during the encounter.

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The Tan Suo Er Hao entered the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone on November 26, 2026, after departing from Sanya in the Hainan province. Since its entry, the vessel has been observed moving at a very slow speed back and forth west of Ilocos Norte. This specific movement pattern is consistent with survey operations rather than simple transit through the waters.

Illegal Survey Operations Threaten Critical Infrastructure

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed that it had not received any application for marine scientific research covering the operations of the Tan Suo Er Hao. Without explicit consent from the Philippine government, the survey activities are considered illegal under both the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the Philippine Maritime Zones Act.

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The Tan Suo Er Hao is a deep-sea research vessel operated by the Chinese Academy of Sciences. It serves as a mothership for both manned and unmanned submersibles, giving it significant capabilities to conduct deep-sea mapping. The Department of Foreign Affairs has stated that such mapping raises serious concerns because it can identify seabed locations where critical international infrastructure and undersea communication cables are situated.

Rear Admiral Jay Tarriela emphasized that these deep-sea survey capabilities are a matter of concern not only for the Philippines but also for the broader international community. The ability to map seabed terrain without authorization poses potential risks to global maritime security and the integrity of essential undersea networks.

Recurring Intrusions and Official Response

This incident marks the latest in a series of intrusions by the Tan Suo Er Hao into Philippine waters. The Philippine Coast Guard previously monitored the same vessel off Ilocos Norte in May 2025, off Cagayan in December 2025, and near the Philippine Rise and Batanes in April 2026. These repeated appearances suggest a systematic approach to conducting unauthorized research in the region.

To directly challenge the vessel and interrupt its illegal marine scientific research, a Philippine Coast Guard vessel has also been deployed to the area. The coordinated air and sea response demonstrates the Philippines' commitment to enforcing its maritime rights and ensuring that no foreign power conducts unauthorized activities within its jurisdiction.

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Presidential Stance on Territorial Integrity

These enforcement operations are being conducted in strict accordance with the guidance of Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. The President has repeatedly declared that he will not preside over any process that would abandon even a single square inch of Philippine territory or its exclusive economic zone to any foreign power.

The deployment of Philippine Coast Guard assets to challenge the Tan Suo Er Hao reinforces the country's legal stance on maritime sovereignty. By documenting the vessel's movements and refusing to acknowledge its unauthorized presence, Philippine authorities are establishing a clear record of infringement under international law. The ongoing monitoring ensures that any further incursions can be addressed with immediate and precise diplomatic and legal responses.