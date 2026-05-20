Philippine Coast Guard Challenges China Coast Guard Vessels Near Philippine Waters

The Philippine Coast Guard tracked and challenged the illegal presence of China Coast Guard vessels near Philippine waters on Tuesday.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Tuesday tracked and challenged the illegal presence of China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel CCG-4305 that was drifting at around 48 nautical miles west of the coastline of Pandaquit, Zambales.

The PCG Piper Navajo 302 took off from La Union Airport to conduct a Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) flight over the area where the CCG vessel was detected, where it visually confirmed the presence of CCG-4305 to be within the Philippine EEZ. The PCG aircrew issued numerous radio challenges, which the Chinese vessel refused to acknowledge. Although the Chinese vessel briefly acknowledged the initial challenge in the morning, it subsequently went silent and refused to respond to subsequent challenges.

The PCG’s challenge to the unauthorized incursion of the Chinese ship complies with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s order to never allow the normalization of illegal patrols by the CCG within Philippine waters. These activities constitute a direct violation of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), the Philippine Maritime Zones Act, and the final and binding 2016 Arbitral Award.

On Monday, PCG spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea Commodore Jay Tarriela dismissed China’s claim that Philippine monitoring activities are ‘publicity stunts’ and emphasized that such actions are routine and legitimate to preserve the country’s sovereign rights. He also reported illegal marine scientific research activities conducted by Chinese vessels in Cay 2 and Cay 3 inside the territorial sea of Pag-asa Island on Saturday





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