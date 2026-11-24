Philippine and US Chess Master Almario Marlon Quiroz Bernardino Jr. competes in Penang Chess Festival 2026 after strong showing in Korea. Discover his schedule and support.

Philippine and United States chess master Almario Marlon Quiroz Bernardino Jr. is scheduled to participate in the Penang Chess Festival from December 14 to December 20, 2026 in Penang, Malaysia. This upcoming international tournament follows his recent performance at the Korea International Chess Festival in Incheon Songdo, Republic of Korea, which took place from November 3 to November 8. During that event, Bernardino secured a seventh place finish in the overall standings, marking a strong continuation of his competitive form in the global chess community.

Official Support and Strategic Preparation

Almario Marlon Quiroz Bernardino Jr. receives official support for his international campaign from key figures including Cabinet Secretary Benhur Abalos and Ariel Nepomuceno, who serves as president and CEO of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA). The support network also includes Games and Amusement Board chairman Francisco Rivera and National Chess Federation of the Philippines chairman and president Prospero Pichay Jr. This high-level institutional backing underscores the significance of Bernardino's participation in the upcoming Penang Chess Festival and his role as a representative of Philippine chess on the world stage.

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Previous Success at Malaysian Tournament

Almario Marlon Quiroz Bernardino Jr. previously placed seventh overall at the 16th Penang Heritage City International Chess Open in 2024, establishing a strong competitive history in this specific tournament. He competed in Malaysia that year upon a direct invitation from See Swee Sie, who holds the position of deputy president of the Malaysian Chess Federation and president of the Penang Chess Association. This prior performance indicates a familiarity with the local chess ecosystem and provides a baseline for expectations at the 2026 edition of the festival.

Diverse International Achievements and Titles

In addition to his performances in Malaysia and South Korea, Almario Marlon Quiroz Bernardino Jr. claimed the title at the Laos International Chess Championships in 2024, further diversifying his international accolades. His most recent competitive success occurred on August 1, when he topped the 100th Saturday Evening Casual Blitz Chess Tournament at the Red Knight Chess Cafe in Bangkok, Thailand. These victories demonstrate his versatility across different time controls and international venues throughout the year.

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Personal Commentary and Professional Background

"I hope to do well at the Penang Chess Festival," said Almario Marlon Quiroz Bernardino Jr., a 49-year-old veteran sportswriter and radio commentator. Beyond his identity as a competitive player, he is also a certified online Arena Grandmaster, highlighting his deep involvement in both over-the-board and digital chess environments. His dual career in sports journalism and chess commentary adds a unique dimension to his public profile and engagement with the chess community.

Looking Ahead to the 2026 Season

The Penang Chess Festival represents the next major stop on the international circuit for Almario Marlon Quiroz Bernardino Jr. as he transitions from the autumn competitions in Asia to the winter schedule. With confirmed support from Cabinet Secretary Benhur Abalos and National Chess Federation of the Philippines leadership, the focus remains on maintaining high performance standards. The tournament serves as a critical opportunity to build on his seventh-place finishes and title wins from the previous year.