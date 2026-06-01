Philippine Central Bank Warns of Stronger Action if Inflation Expectations Become Entrenched

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has signaled readiness to tighten policy further if high inflation persists, as the peso strengthens and oil price risks remain.

The Philippine central bank has signaled a readiness to adopt a more aggressive monetary stance if elevated inflation expectations become entrenched, underscoring its commitment to bringing price pressures back within target.

In a statement issued on Monday in response to a Reuters query, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) declared it will take all necessary action to ensure that inflation returns to its 3 percent target. The bank emphasized that it does not target a specific exchange rate level and intervenes only when excessive currency volatility poses a serious risk to inflation expectations.

This comment comes amid a period of significant peso appreciation, with the currency gaining 6.1 percent against the U.S. dollar over the past three months, according to LSEG data. The BSP noted that while the Philippines is highly sensitive to oil price shocks due to its heavy reliance on oil imports and persistent current account deficits, a weaker peso can cushion the impact by boosting exports, remittances, and revenues from the business process outsourcing sector.

However, the bank cautioned that if inflation expectations become more deeply rooted, a stronger policy response may be warranted. Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr. had previously indicated in May that the central bank was considering an off-cycle rate hike ahead of its scheduled meeting on June 18, reflecting the urgency of the inflation challenge. Annual inflation hit 7.2 percent in April, the highest in three years and well above the BSP's comfort range of 2 to 4 percent.

The sustained high inflation has eroded household purchasing power and raised concerns about the broader economic outlook. The central bank has already raised interest rates by a cumulative 425 basis points since May 2022 to combat inflation, but the latest data suggest that price pressures remain stubbornly elevated. Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy items, also remained above target, indicating that demand-side pressures are contributing to the problem.

Economists have warned that the peso's recent strength, while helping to lower import costs, may not be sufficient to bring inflation down quickly, given supply-side constraints and robust consumer demand. The BSP's latest signal of potential further tightening has been interpreted by analysts as a preemptive move to anchor inflation expectations before they become de-anchored. The central bank's credibility is crucial for maintaining price stability, and policymakers are aware that delayed action could require even more aggressive rate hikes later.

The peso's appreciation has been driven partly by higher domestic interest rates, which have attracted foreign capital inflows. However, the BSP remains vigilant about the risks posed by global oil price volatility, as the Philippines imports nearly all of its oil requirements. A sustained rise in oil prices could quickly reverse the recent disinflationary trends, especially if it coincides with a weaker peso.

The central bank's commitment to taking all necessary actions is intended to reassure financial markets and the public that it will not tolerate persistently high inflation. Market participants will now be closely watching the June 18 policy meeting for potential policy action, with many expecting a 25-basis-point rate hike, though a larger move or an off-cycle increase remains possible if inflation data surprise to the upside





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