Philippine Businesses Face Rising Cybersecurity Risks Amid Digital Transformation

Trend Micro's latest Cyber Risk Report highlights a concerning trend for Philippine businesses: as they rapidly embrace digital transformation, their attack surfaces are expanding, making them more vulnerable to cyberthreats. The report reveals that Southeast Asia holds the second-highest average risk rating globally, trailing only the Americas. Unauthorized access to high-risk cloud applications, driven by the acceleration of cloud services and artificial intelligence adoption, is a major contributing factor to this risk. Philippine businesses need to adopt a more proactive approach to cybersecurity, leveraging attack surface risk management (ASRM) strategies to effectively mitigate these growing threats.

As Philippine businesses rapidly embrace digital transformation to enhance operations and customer experiences, they are also expanding their digital attack surfaces, making them more vulnerable to cyberthreats. Trend Micro's latest Cyber Risk Report paints a concerning picture for Southeast Asia. The region now holds the second-highest average risk rating globally at 43.2, trailing only the Americas.

One of the predominant threats contributing to this rating is unauthorized access to high-risk cloud applications, particularly as organizations accelerate their adoption of cloud services and artificial intelligence (AI). Adding to these concerns, the prevalence of old and inactive accounts as well as sensitive data being stored outside the network continue to create significant vulnerabilities across the region. The adage 'With great power comes great responsibility' holds true in today's digital landscape. This means that with a growing digital attack surface, the responsibility to protect it becomes paramount. This responsibility extends beyond IT departments to reach the highest levels of leadership. Recent findings from another Trend Micro study highlight a critical cybersecurity challenge for businesses worldwide, including the Philippines. While 96 percent of global organizations express concern about their attack surfaces, many fail to take decisive action. This passive stance is particularly alarming given that cybercriminals continuously evolve their tactics and mechanisms to infiltrate targeted networks.The challenge is multifaceted, starting with significant leadership gaps. Nearly half (48 percent) of leaders don't consider cybersecurity their responsibility, creating a dangerous accountability vacuum which results in fragmented security approaches and inconsistent policies. This leadership disconnect is compounded by resource constraints — only 36 percent of organizations maintain round-the-clock cybersecurity coverage, while a mere 35 percent employ attack surface management techniques. These multifaceted challenges require Philippine-based companies to fundamentally change their cybersecurity approach. To better align security objectives with business goals, a strategic realignment is crucial to strike a delicate balance between risk and resilience and ensure that security enables rather than impedes innovation. This is where Attack Surface Risk Management (ASRM) becomes instrumental. Rather than perpetuating the cycle of fragmented, reactive measures, ASRM offers a proactive framework that fundamentally transforms how organizations combat sophisticated cyberthreats and disrupts the very inaction cybercriminals depend on. ASRM provides unified visibility across your entire digital ecosystem, functioning as a single source of truth that ensures no vulnerability escapes notice. This comprehensive visibility is crucial as it systematically eliminates the blind spots that cybercriminals typically exploit. The power of ASRM lies not just in its visibility but in its ability to deliver real-time protection through continuous monitoring and automated response capabilities.





