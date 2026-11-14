A coalition of twenty-three Philippine business groups has joined Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro in calling for diplomatic de-escalation with China, warning that aggressive rhetoric harms the economy. Following controversial comments by Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. regarding Filipino travelers, the government is reinforcing the constitutional principle that foreign policy is centralized under the president. The shift highlights a growing disconnect between confrontational official statements and the practical interests of citizens and the business sector.

For months, the narrative surrounding Philippines-China relations has been dominated by aggressive rhetoric and constant confrontation, creating an impression that hostility is the only viable approach to diplomatic engagement.

However, a series of recent developments has provided a significant reality check, suggesting a tangible shift in momentum away from unchecked antagonism. This turning point is characterized by actions and statements originating from the business sector, the general public, and high-level government officials who are urging a return to disciplined and coordinated foreign policy. The most prominent indicator of this shift is a rare and unified appeal issued by twenty-three Philippine business groups.

Also read Philippine Organizations Urge De-escalation of Tensions with China

Business Groups Urge Deescalation

These organizations have jointly called for de-escalation, highlighting that prolonged hostility and inflammatory public exchanges carry severe economic consequences. Their primary concern is not political ideology but rather the tangible impact on trade, foreign investment, tourism revenue, employment stability, and overall business confidence. It is crucial to note that these groups are not advocating for the surrender of Philippine sovereignty or national principles. Instead, they are calling for sobriety and a measured approach to diplomacy.

There is a distinct and necessary difference between robustly defending national interests and allowing emotional public exchanges to inflict unnecessary damage on the country's economic well-being. The business community recognizes that a stable and predictable diplomatic environment is essential for prosperity. In parallel with the business sector's stance, the behavior of ordinary Filipino citizens has further illustrated the disconnect between official rhetoric and public reality.

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Reports from the Chinese Visa Application Service Center in Makati City revealed long queues of Filipinos eager to apply for visas to travel to China for tourism, business, and personal visits. This sustained interest in travel to China contradicts the narrative of widespread public hostility.

Teodoro Advises Against Chinese Brainwashing

However, the reaction from Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. to this phenomenon was controversial. He advised applicants to enjoy Chinese culture but warned them against being brainwashed by the Chinese government. While the intent may have been to caution citizens against disinformation, the statement carried a condescending implication that ordinary citizens require paternalistic guidance on how to think and behave while abroad. This approach has drawn criticism for treating adults as children who cannot exercise independent judgment.

Furthermore, the Foreign Affairs Secretary, Ma. Theresa Lazaro, intervened to reinforce the chain of command in foreign policy. She reminded government officials that the president is the sole architect of the nation's foreign policy and cautioned against independent initiatives that could undermine the government's overall diplomatic strategy. The Department of Foreign Affairs emphasized the critical need to distinguish between documentary evidence, official positions, and political rhetoric, noting that uncoordinated statements can weaken the country's negotiating position.

This intervention serves as a vital institutional reminder that foreign policy requires unity, coordination, and discipline, and that no official below the president has the mandate to determine diplomatic direction independently. The consequences of unchecked rhetorical confrontation are becoming increasingly apparent, particularly as officials like Teodoro and Coast Guard Rear Admiral Jay Tarriela face growing criticism from their own constituents and peers.

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Officials Lose Public Audience

The public rebuke by Secretary Lazaro and the calls for restraint from the business community indicate that these officials are losing their audience. The decision of Filipinos to travel to China does not imply endorsement of Beijing's positions on the South China Sea; rather, it demonstrates that practical personal and economic concerns often diverge from the confrontational tone set by certain government figures.

This dynamic mirrors broader political lessons, such as the recent American midterm elections where economic dissatisfaction led to significant political shifts, suggesting that leaders who ignore public sentiment eventually face electoral consequences. Furthermore, constitutional frameworks support the need for centralized diplomatic authority. Article VII, Section 17 of the 1987 Constitution places executive departments under presidential control, ensuring that the president directs foreign policy while the DFA chief implements it.

Defense and coast guard roles are vital for security but do not grant independent authority to shape diplomatic posture. National security is too critical to be used as a platform for personal rhetorical escalation. Diplomacy is not a shouting match but a nuanced practice of negotiation and relationship management. When senior officials reduce international relations to public recriminations, they risk cheapening the very diplomatic tools necessary to protect national interests.

The growing consensus is that a disciplined, unified, and economically mindful approach is superior to one driven by volatile public exchanges.