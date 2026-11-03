Philippine Business Confidence Improves in September Despite Inflation Concerns

Philippine business confidence rose to -8.4% in September according to the BSP survey, though firms remain cautious about inflation, fuel costs, and geopolitical tensions.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas reported that Philippine business confidence improved slightly in September, though overall sentiment remains in negative territory due to persistent economic pressures. The September Business Expectations Survey showed that the overall business confidence index rose to minus 8.4 percent, up from minus 10.9 percent in August. This modest recovery was overshadowed by ongoing concerns regarding fuel prices, inflation, and geopolitical tensions that continued to weigh heavily on corporate sentiment across the country.

Rising Costs Impact Business Sentiment

Firms attributed their current pessimism primarily to elevated fuel and energy costs alongside rising prices for goods. Specifically, forty percent of businesses identified high energy costs as a major concern, while thirty-six percent pointed to rising inflation driven by increasing commodity prices. These factors created a challenging environment for operators trying to maintain profitability amidst fluctuating input costs.

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Other significant worries included geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which were cited by twenty-six percent of pessimistic respondents. Additionally, the depreciation of the peso was noted by sixteen percent of firms, and weather-related disruptions to business operations and production were flagged by fourteen percent. These external factors combined to create a complex landscape for decision-makers.

Near-Term Outlook Shows Cautious Optimism

Despite the negative assessment of current conditions, businesses maintained an optimistic outlook for the next three months, although this optimism weakened compared to August. The business confidence index for the upcoming quarter fell to twenty point nine percent in September from twenty-four point six percent in August. This decline reflects a more cautious approach to economic activity as the year comes to a close.

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Firms remained optimistic about December due to anticipated increases in business activity during the holiday season and the rice harvest period. These seasonal factors accounted for eighty-six point eight percent of positive responses in the survey. However, these expectations have not yet translated into a more positive assessment of current business conditions for many companies.

For the twelve-month outlook, the business confidence index also declined to twenty-six point five percent in September from thirty-six point four percent in August. This indicates that while firms remained generally optimistic about the longer-term outlook, they were less upbeat than they had been a month earlier. This shift suggests a cooling of enthusiasm despite underlying structural hopes for growth.

Operating Conditions and Employment Trends

The survey revealed that some aspects of business operating conditions improved in September. The current-month business activity index rose to twelve point one percent from seven point zero percent in August. Average capacity utilization among firms in industry and construction also increased to seventy-three point five percent from sixty-nine percent. Furthermore, the financial condition index improved to minus nineteen point eight percent from minus twenty-four point nine percent.

However, the index for total orders booked declined to eight point eight percent from twelve point four percent. Access to credit remained tight, with the corresponding index unchanged at minus seven point two percent. Businesses identified stiff domestic competition, insufficient demand, and high interest rates as the leading constraints confronting their operations during this period.

Businesses also adopted a more cautious stance toward employment. The index measuring hiring intentions over the next twelve months fell to fourteen point four percent from thirty point seven percent in August. This decline indicated that optimism about future hiring weakened considerably, although the positive reading meant that firms planning to increase employment still outnumbered those anticipating a reduction.

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Long-Term Factors and Inflation Expectations

Businesses attributed their longer-term optimism to expectations of improving demand for healthcare, education, tourism, financial services, real estate development, and trade-related activities. Other factors supporting their outlook included expectations of easing inflation, streamlined business procedures, a possible resolution of the Middle East conflict, and improved investor confidence. These elements form the basis for their strategic planning over the coming year.

Inflation remains a key concern for businesses, with firms expecting price pressures to persist over the coming year. The survey's year-ahead inflation point forecast increased to five point seven percent in September from five point four percent in August. This figure remains above the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas target range of two to four percent.

Among businesses expecting higher inflation over the next twelve months, forty-three point nine percent cited continued oil price increases as a primary driver. Uncertainty over the resolution of the Middle East conflict was identified by twenty-four point two percent of respondents, while nineteen point seven percent pointed to peso depreciation. Businesses also anticipated further currency weakness and higher borrowing rates, which could impact investment decisions and operational costs in the near future.

Firms continued to see growth opportunities across selected sectors, supported by lower inflation, streamlined business procedures, a possible resolution of the Middle East conflict, and improved investor confidence. The share of industry firms planning to expand operations over the next year increased to twenty-two point eight percent from seventeen point one percent in August. The index for expected business activity over the next twelve months fell to thirty-one point five percent from thirty-nine point six percent, yet expansion plans suggest underlying resilience.