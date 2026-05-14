Philippine Business and Civic Groups Call on Senate to Uphold Rule of Law in Impeachment Trial

Philippine business and civic groups have appealed to the Senate to convene as an impeachment court for Vice President Sara Duterte, emphasizing the importance of upholding the rule of law and the consequences for undermining it.

Philippine business and civic groups on Thursday called on the Senate to immediately convene as an impeachment court for Vice President Sara Duterte with honor and integrity, warning that the rule of law should not give way to political interests.

In a joint statement, the groups called on senators to fulfill their constitutional duty and conduct a fair, impartial, and transparent trial based on the evidence and the law, after the House of Representatives formally transmitted the articles of impeachment Wednesday evening. For the business community, the implications are significant. Economic stability, investment, and long-term growth depend on credible institutions and consistent adherence to constitutional processes.

When the rule of law appears subordinate to political interests, investor confidence and institutional credibility suffer. The statement came a day after gunshots rang out at the Senate premises, prompting a lockdown after the articles of impeachment against Duterte were delivered to the chamber at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Among the signatories of the joint statement were some of the country's biggest business groups, such as the Makati Business Club (MBC), the Management Association of the Philippines (MAP), the Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines (FINEX), the Federation of Philippine Industries (FPI), the Shareholders' Association of the Philippines, and AYC Consultants (formerly Wallace Business Forum). Signatories also include the Justice Reform Initiative (JRI), the Alliance of Women for Action Towards Reform (AWARE), the Movement for Restoration of Peace and Order (MRPO), the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV), and Sy & Partners (SYP Law).

Any refusal to convene the Impeachment Court, or any attempt to dismiss the case without hearing the evidence, will undermine the rule of law and weaken the trust in the Senate as a key democratic institution. The legitimacy of democratic institutions rests on their consistent fidelity to constitutional mandates, especially under conditions of political pressure. We call on our Senators to exercise their mandate with honor, integrity, and unwavering regard for their oath of office.

The groups also noted that the impeachment trial is not a presumption of guilt but an opportunity for Duterte to answer allegations, present her defense, and prove her innocence through due process. Duterte was impeached by the House of Representatives on Monday, May 11, 2026, over allegations of culpable violation of the Constitution, graft and corruption, betrayal of public trust, bribery, and other high crimes.

In 2025, the House also voted to impeach Duterte with 215 yes votes, but the Supreme Court voided the action after finding it unconstitutional





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Philippine Senate Impeachment Trial Rule Of Law Political Interests Credible Institutions Investor Confidence Institutional Credibility Business Community Economic Stability Long-Term Growth Credible Institutions Investor Confidence Institutional Credibility Business Community Economic Stability Long-Term Growth Philippine Business Groups Makati Business Club Management Association Of The Philippines Financial Executives Institute Of The Philippi Federation Of Philippine Industries Shareholders' Association Of The Philippines AYC Consultants Justice Reform Initiative Alliance Of Women For Action Towards Reform Movement For Restoration Of Peace And Order Parish Pastoral Council For Responsible Voting Sy & Partners (SYP Law)

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