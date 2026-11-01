Former PBA champion Peter June 'PJ' Simon passed away on Friday at age 46. The Magnolia Hotshots announced his death on Saturday, prompting tributes from across Philippine basketball.

Former PBA champion Peter June 'PJ' Simon passed away on Friday at the age of 46. The Magnolia Hotshots announced his passing on Saturday. Simon, known as 'The Scoring Apostle,' collapsed during a basketball game in Davao City.

He had difficulty breathing before clutching his chest. Medical staff tried to revive him but his pulse stopped. No official cause of death was given. Videos online showed him being fanned by teammates on the sideline before being carried off-court.

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The Magnolia Hotshots, which he represented from 2004 to 2020, paid tribute in a post.

'May iisa lang na Peter June Simon,' the team said. 'Isa si PJ sa pinakamagandang ehemplo ng isang professional basketball player. You competed with quiet confidence, carried yourself with humility, and wore number 8 with a pride everyone could feel. You represented the franchise in the best way possible, and that is why you are beloved not just by Hotshots fans, but every Filipino basketball fan.

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' The team added: 'We will always remember the eight championships and the Grand Slam. We will miss that signature one-hander from midrange. We will always think of the clutch shots and heat checks of The Scoring Apostle. Most of all, we will miss the person we got to share those moments with.

We will remember every moment, because you made each one unforgettable. To PJ's family and loved ones, we are holding you close in our hearts.

Simon Career Achievements

' Simon won eight PBA championships, all with the Purefoods franchise. He was part of the San Mig Coffee Mixers squad that won the Grand Slam in 2014, capturing the Philippine Cup, Commissioner's Cup, and Governors' Cup under head coach Tim Cone. He earned eight PBA All-Star selections and was named to the PBA Mythical Second Team in 2014. His jersey No. 8 was retired by the franchise in December 2021, alongside the No. 15 jersey of Marc Pingris.

Drafted 43rd overall in 2001, Simon built a legendary 16-year career with Purefoods and Magnolia. He averaged 10.1 points in under 22 minutes across nearly 700 games. He won Mr. Quality Minutes twice and formed a feared guard duo with James Yap. Born in Makilala, North Cotabato, he played at the University of Mindanao, where he collected three MVP awards.

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He later played for the defunct Metropolitan Basketball Association and the Davao Eagles, scoring 41 points, and suited up for the national team in the William Jones Cup. In 2002, Simon played in the Philippine Basketball League, becoming a two-time PBL champion and the 2003-04 PBL MVP. He was named MVP of the 2003-04 Platinum Conference. In 2004, he was signed as a rookie free agent by Purefoods.

Retirement And Later Years

One of his career highlights was a 42-point explosion on Nov. 10, 2010. In 2020, he announced his retirement from the PBA, citing his desire to focus on his family with his wife, Jehza Huelar. After retiring, he made a brief return in 2024 with the Davao Occidental Tigers of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League, then hung up his sneakers again a year later. Tributes poured in from former teammates and fans.

James Yap wrote: 'Thank you for everything, Part, for all the times we spent together that I will never forget. We still have a basketball tour to do. This is painful, Part.

' Marc Pingris remembered Simon as a good friend, son, and father. 'Salamat dahil madami ka pinasaya na mga kabataan at mga manunuod sa PBA man or sa labas. Napakabait mo na tao, kaibigan, anak, ama,' Pingris wrote. Yap also said: 'Grabe kalit kaayo ni, Part.

Wala gyud damha. Salamat sa tanan ka maayo nimo, Part, sa tanan nato panag uban na dili jud nako makalimtan. Daghan pa man ta unta basketball tour na buhaton. Sakita ani Part.

Final Reflections

' Simon once reflected on his journey: 'Hindi ko inakalang posible pala para sa isang payat at maliit na bata mula sa Makilala, North Cotabato na makarating sa PBA. Hindi ko rin inakalang na pagkatapos hindi mapansin nung 2001 PBA Rookie Draft na posible pa pala mag-iwan ng sarili kong marka sa liga.

' Despite going undrafted, he left a lasting mark on Philippine basketball, remembered for his humility and professionalism.