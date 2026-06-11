Philippine Banks Show Mixed Trends in Real Estate Exposure for First Quarter

An analysis of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas data showing an increase in real estate loan volumes alongside a rise in nonperforming loan ratios and strategic caution from lenders.

The Philippine banking sector has exhibited a complex and nuanced relationship with the real estate industry during the first quarter of the year. According to data provided by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, the real estate exposure ratio for banks and trust departments rose to 19.07 percent, reflecting a slight increase from the seven-year low of 18.93 percent recorded at the end of December.

This upward movement on a quarterly basis suggests a modest rebound in lending activity as market sentiment begins to stabilize and previously paused real estate projects are being resumed across the country. However, the broader annual trend reveals a different story, as there has been a year-on-year decline in real estate exposure.

This indicates that while the property sector is recovering, lending to other industries has actually expanded at a faster rate, diluting the overall proportion of real estate in bank portfolios. Ruben Carlo O. Asuncion, the chief economist at Union Bank of the Philippines, noted that the annual decline is likely a result of more measured credit allocation to the property sector during a period of tighter financial conditions over the previous year.

A detailed examination of the financial figures reveals that banks and trust departments granted a total of P3.556 trillion in loans and investments to the real estate sector during the first quarter. This represents a growth of 6.48 percent compared to the P3.34 trillion extended in the same period of the previous year. The vast majority of this capital was distributed as loans, totaling P3.204 trillion, which is a 7.97 percent increase from the P2.968 trillion lent a year prior.

Breaking this down further, residential real estate loans saw a growth of 8.48 percent, reaching P1.229 trillion, while commercial real estate loans grew by 7.91 percent to P1.975 trillion. Conversely, real estate investments saw a slight contraction, amounting to P352.184 billion, which is a 2.54 percent decrease from the previous year. This includes a notable 7.94 percent drop in debt securities, although equity securities remained relatively flat with a marginal 0.1 percent increase to P116.473 billion.

Despite the growth in loan volumes, the quality of these assets has come under significant scrutiny. Past due real estate loans climbed to P164.072 billion in the first quarter, marking a 9.73 percent increase from P149.518 billion the previous year. This trend is particularly alarming in the commercial sector, where past due loans surged by 32.51 percent to reach P55.517 billion. Residential past due loans saw a more modest increase of 0.87 percent, totaling P108.555 billion.

Consequently, the past due real estate loan ratio rose to 5.12 percent, up from 4.79 percent at the end of December. Gross nonperforming loans also saw an uptick, reaching P119.819 billion, a 7.68 percent increase from the P111.272 billion recorded as of March 2025. The gross nonperforming loan ratio stood at 3.74 percent, reflecting a quarterly increase from 3.53 percent, although it remains slightly lower than the 3.75 percent recorded in the prior year.

Market analysts suggest that these figures represent a period of normalization rather than a systemic failure in the property market. Dino M. Palanca from Savills Philippines emphasized that developers have become more disciplined, focusing on project completion, inventory management, and absorption rates rather than aggressive expansion. He noted that while banks remain selective, they continue to support projects with strong fundamentals, particularly in the residential, industrial, and logistics sectors.

Meanwhile, Jonathan L. Ravelas of Reyes Tacandong and Co. described the annual decline in exposure as a sign of 'strategic caution'. He argued that until there are clearer indicators of sustained demand recovery, stable interest rates, and improved occupancy levels, real estate is unlikely to become a primary growth driver for bank portfolios.

This cautious approach ensures that financial stability is maintained while the industry adjusts to the evolving economic environment and recovers from the adjustments of the last few years





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Philippine Banking Real Estate Loans BSP Nonperforming Loans Financial Stability

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