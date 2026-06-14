Philippine Banks' Asset Growth Accelerates to Fastest Pace in Over a Year in Q1 2025

Despite economic slowdown and inflation driven by Middle East conflict, the combined assets of the Philippines' 44 largest banks grew by 9.52% year-on-year in Q1 2025, the fastest expansion since Q4 2024. Loan growth also remained strong at 11.44%, while profitability metrics showed mixed results and asset quality slightly deteriorated.

The combined assets of the Philippines' top banks grew at the fastest rate in over a year during the first quarter, even as regional tensions from the Middle East conflict created economic headwinds.

According to a quarterly banking report, the total assets of 44 universal and commercial banks rose by 9.52% year-on-year, reaching P29.4 trillion in the January-to-March period, up from P26.84 trillion a year earlier. This growth rate slightly outpaced the 9.51% recorded in the same period last year and the 8.54% expansion seen in the fourth quarter of 2025. The acceleration marks the quickest asset growth since the 10.02% increase posted in the final quarter of 2024.

Total loan portfolios also expanded, growing by 11.44% year-on-year to P15.63 trillion in the first three months. While this represented a slowdown from the 13.46% growth a year ago, it was faster than the 10.12% rise in the previous quarter. Loan growth was the strongest in three quarters, since the 12.38% logged in the second quarter of 2025.

This lending expansion occurred despite a sluggish macroeconomic environment; the Philippine economy grew by only 2.8% in Q1, its weakest pace since the pandemic, while inflation surged to 4.1% in March from 2.4% in February, driven by higher fuel prices due to the Middle East war. Average inflation for the quarter stood at 2.8%. Asset quality showed some deterioration, with the median nonperforming loan (NPL) ratio for the largest banks climbing to 3.32% by March.

This was higher than both the 3.16% recorded a year earlier and the 3.15% from the final quarter of 2025. On a more positive note, profitability metrics were mixed. The median return on equity (RoE) improved slightly to 7.34% as of end-March, up from 7.3% a year earlier and 6.97% in Q4 2025.

However, the net interest margin (NIM), a key measure of lending efficiency, declined to 3.61%, down from 3.76% a year prior and 3.99% in the previous quarter. Return on assets (ROA), which indicates profit generated per peso of assets, also slipped to 1.49% from 1.71% in the same period of 2025. Capital adequacy remained robust, with the median capital adequacy ratio (CAR) at 19.08% for the first quarter.

Although this was lower than the 19.71% from the same quarter in 2025 and the 21.21% in Q4 2025, it was still well above both the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' (BSP) regulatory minimum of 10% and the international Basel III standard of 8%. The leverage ratio, another buffer against losses, fell to a median of 11.15% from 11.27% a year ago and 11.73% in the prior quarter.

In terms of market leadership, BDO Unibank remained the largest bank by total assets with P3.74 trillion. It also led in lending, issuing P3.75 trillion in loans during Q1, followed by Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) with P2.59 trillion and Metrobank with P2 trillion. BDO also held the top spot for deposits, amassing P4.42 trillion, ahead of Land Bank of the Philippines (P3.04 trillion) and BPI (P2.85 trillion).

Among banks with assets exceeding P100 billion, Philippine Veterans Bank achieved the fastest year-on-year asset growth at 44.78%, followed by MUFG Bank Ltd. (20.17%) and Bank of Commerce (19.06%). In lending, Citibank NA was the most aggressive, with total loans surging 43.77% annually, ahead of Standard Chartered Bank (27.82%) and Philippine Veterans Bank (26.81%).

This quarterly analysis, which has tracked the performance of the country's largest banks since the late 1980s using published financial statements, provides a detailed view of the sector's resilience amid complex domestic and global conditions





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Philippine Banks Banking Sector Asset Growth Loan Growth Nonperforming Loans Bank Profitability BSP Capital Adequacy Inflation Economic Growth

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