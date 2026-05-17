Philippine Banking Sector Shows Resilience as Non-Performing Loan Ratio Dips Amid Global Tensions

Latest data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas reveals a slight decline in the NPL ratio for March, suggesting borrower stability despite inflationary pressures and geopolitical instability in the Middle East.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has released recent figures indicating a positive trend in the asset quality of the Philippine banking system. Specifically, the non-performing loan (NPL) ratio, which measures the percentage of loans that are in default or close to it, experienced a decline in March.

The data indicates that the ratio improved to 3.29 percent during the month of March, compared to 3.33 percent in February. This represents the lowest ratio recorded since December of the previous year, when it stood at 3.07 percent. While the decline is marginal, it serves as an indicator of the repayment capacity of Filipino borrowers despite the prevailing geopolitical instability in the Middle East. Industry experts have offered nuanced interpretations of these results.

Ruben Carlo O. Asuncion, the Chief Economist at Union Bank of the Philippines, suggested that this slight easing is likely a result of several coinciding factors. He noted that stronger loan growth and residual borrower resilience, coupled with regulatory flexibility, are more likely drivers than a fundamental shift in asset quality. In other words, households and businesses are generally keeping up with their obligations, but the underlying risk remains.

Similarly, Jonathan L. Ravelas highlighted that the current stability is supported by steady employment and manageable cash flows. He noted that the proactive measures taken by banks, such as tightening credit standards and restructuring existing loans, have provided a necessary cushion against external shocks. Despite the improving ratio, the absolute value of non-performing loans actually saw an increase. Total NPLs rose by 2.69 percent, reaching P568.554 billion by the end of March, up from P553.678 billion in February.

This discrepancy occurs because the total loan book grew at a faster pace than the bad loans. The overall loan portfolio of Philippine banks reached P17.263 trillion, marking a growth of 3.97 percent over the previous month and a substantial 10.44 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

Meanwhile, past due loans increased to P736.181 billion, although the past due ratio itself improved slightly to 4.26 percent from 4.31 percent. Restructured loans stood at P338.39 billion, making up 1.96 percent of the total portfolio, a slight dip from the previous month. The broader economic context adds a layer of concern to these figures. The Philippines is heavily reliant on imports, particularly oil, with over 90 percent of its oil supply coming from the Middle East.

Consequently, conflicts in that region have a direct impact on domestic prices. In April, headline inflation accelerated to 7.2 percent, far exceeding the central bank's target range of 2 to 4 percent. This surge in inflation was driven primarily by the rising costs of food and utilities. To combat these price pressures and anchor inflation expectations, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas initiated a tightening cycle, raising its policy rate by 25 basis points to 4.5 percent.

Governor Eli M. Remolona, Jr. indicated that further modest rate hikes might be necessary to bring inflation back within the acceptable tolerance band. Looking ahead, the resilience of the banking sector may be tested. Economists warn that the transmission of higher oil prices and tighter financial conditions often lags, meaning the full impact on borrowers may not be felt immediately. Micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and retail borrowers are considered particularly vulnerable to these shifts.

If the conflict in the Middle East persists, leading to sustained oil price hikes and a weaker peso, the ability of these borrowers to service their debts could erode. Furthermore, the Philippine economy is already facing headwinds, with gross domestic product growth slowing to 2.8 percent in the first quarter, a post-pandemic low attributed to a combination of corruption scandals and soaring energy costs.

Therefore, while the current NPL ratio is encouraging, the risk remains tilted to the upside in the coming months





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