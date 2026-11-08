Philippine Bank Loan Growth Expected to Slow Amid High Rates

BAP President Ana Maria Aboitiz-Delgado warns that Philippine banks face slower loan growth due to high interest rates, though UnionBank reports strong margins and falling nonperforming loans.

Philippine banks are projected to experience a deceleration in loan growth as the country navigates an economic landscape defined by persistently high interest rates and a softened overall economic environment. This assessment comes directly from the head of the Bankers Association of the Philippines, who highlighted that tightening lending standards and cautious client behavior are key factors shaping the current financial climate.

BAP Outlook on Loan Growth Trends

Ana Maria Aboitiz-Delgado, who serves as the President of the Bankers Association of the Philippines and simultaneously holds the position of President and Chief Executive Officer at UnionBank of the Philippines, provided this guidance on Wednesday. She stated that while loan growth is expected to slow down, this trajectory is driven by both institutional prudence and borrower hesitation. Banks are actively tightening their credit criteria, while clients are adopting a wait-and-see approach to the evolving economic conditions. The industry leadership anticipates that once the economy stabilizes, growth momentum can resume, positioning banks to support broader economic expansion when conditions allow.

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Banking Sector Performance Data

Despite the cautious outlook, preliminary data from the central bank reveals that universal and commercial banks saw their total outstanding loans increase by 11.4% to reach P15.265 trillion as of September. This figure represents a significant rise from the P13.704 trillion recorded a year earlier. This growth rate marks the fastest expansion in four months, surpassing the 12.1% growth observed in May. These numbers indicate that while the pace may be moderating from its peak, the sector remains robust in terms of total lending volume.

Stakeholder Perspectives on Market Stress

Ana Maria Aboitiz-Delgado noted that while individual banks have adapted to rising interest rates through distinct strategies, specific loan segments are showing signs of stress resulting from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas cumulative rate hikes initiated since April. She observed that the softer economic conditions are creating pressure in certain market areas, yet other sectors continue to strengthen. Corporate entities, in particular, are demonstrating notable resilience despite the challenging macroeconomic headwinds affecting consumer spending and other business activities.

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UnionBank Strategic Positioning

At UnionBank, the strategic focus remains on protecting asset quality as margin expansion has been heavily driven by loan volume and interest rates. Ms. Aboitiz-Delgado explained that the observed slowdown in growth is partly deliberate to safeguard balance sheet health, alongside a reduction in overall market demand. However, the bank's consumer segment continues to grow steadily. Due to a diverse portfolio mix, certain business lines at UnionBank may actually grow faster than they did in the previous year, even as the broader institutional growth pace moderates.

Asset Quality and Financial Results

UnionBank is committed to expanding its retail segments while simultaneously increasing its nonperforming loan cover to mitigate potential asset quality risks stemming from elevated inflation impacts on households. The bank maintains that there is no need to cut back growth broadly unless significant deterioration is detected. As of the end of September, UnionBank's nonperforming loan ratio improved to 2.9%, a substantial decrease from the 6.56% recorded a year prior. Concurrently, the nonperforming loan coverage ratio increased to 75.77% from 69.65% last year, reflecting a strengthened balance sheet. For the first nine months, the bank's net income surged by 53% year-on-year to P9.9 billion, supported by growth in both margin and fee income.