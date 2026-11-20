Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers reports October car sales hit 36,938 units, up 3.4% from September but down 7.8% year-over-year. Electric vehicles show significant growth trends.

Toyota Motors Philippines Corp. maintained its dominant position in the local market during October, with total car sales rising 3.4-percent to 36,938 units compared to the previous month. The Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. ( Campi), in coordination with the Truck Manufacturers Association ( TMA), released these figures on Friday. This monthly performance represents a slight recovery from September, although sales remain 7.8-percent lower than the 40,081 units sold in October of the previous year.

October Sales Performance and Market Context

Campi President Jose Maria Atienza emphasized that maintaining monthly sales near the 40,000-unit mark demonstrates the industry's resilience against ongoing market challenges. He noted that the current trends align with typical seasonal patterns, showing a stronger second-half performance that defies earlier pessimistic projections. The industry has faced various disruptions since the beginning of the year, yet the recent data suggests an encouraging trajectory as the market approaches the final months of 2026. This stability in monthly figures provides a baseline for assessing the broader health of the automotive sector despite the year-over-year decline.

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Year-To-Date Sales and Category Breakdown

For the first ten months of the year, Campi and TMA members have sold a total of 344,929 units, which is 10.1-percent less than the 383,852 units recorded during the same period in 2025. Breaking down the October data, passenger car sales increased by 7.1 percent to reach 8,353 units, up from 7,799 units in September. Meanwhile, commercial vehicle sales saw a more modest 2.4-percent increase, totaling 28,585 units compared to 27,922 units in the prior month. Despite the October gains, year-to-date figures for both categories remain in the red, with passenger cars down 8.1 percent to 71,182 units and commercial vehicles falling 10.7 percent to 273,747 units.

Electric Vehicle Growth and Market Shift

A significant shift occurred within the electric vehicle segment, where sales surged by 17.1 percent to 10,491 units from 8,957 units the previous month. This growth was largely driven by hybrid electric vehicles, which saw a 51.3-percent jump to 5,951 units from 3,933 units in September. In contrast, battery electric vehicles declined by 13.8 percent to 2,649 units, and plug-in hybrid vehicles dropped by 3.0 percent to 1,891 units. Year-to-date, electric vehicle sales among Campi-TMA members have skyrocketed by 166.1 percent to 65,793 units, up from 24,723 units during the same period last year. This rapid adoption indicates that electrified vehicles now constitute 34.5 percent of total industry sales in October and approximately 28 percent of sales for the first ten months of the year.

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Top Manufacturer Market Share Analysis

Among individual manufacturers, Toyota Motors Philippines Corp. recorded the highest sales with 20,232 units, representing an 11.4-percent increase from 18,157 units in September. However, its year-to-date sales decreased by 7.3 percent to 171,689 units, maintaining a 49.78-percent market share. Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. held the second position with 4,138 units sold, a 4.4-percent increase from the previous month. On a year-to-date basis, Mitsubishi sold 54,263 units, which is 25.4-percent lower than last year, accounting for a 15.73-percent market share.

Competitor Performance and Future Outlook

Suzuki Philippines Inc. rounded out the top three positions with 1,501 units sold in October, marking a 4.06-percent rise from the previous month. Its year-to-date performance shows 15,268 units sold, a 16.5-percent decrease compared to the same period last year, resulting in a 4.43-percent market share. Despite the dominance of internal combustion engine vehicles, which held a 65.5-percent share in October and 71.8-percent for the first ten months, the rapid growth in electrified options suggests a evolving landscape. Campi's data indicates that the domestic automotive market is adapting to these changes, with electric vehicles carving out an increasingly significant portion of total sales.