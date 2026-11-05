Philippines Investigates Thomas Markle Jr. as Person of Interest in Child Abuse Case

Philippine authorities are treating Thomas Markle Jr. as a person of interest after thousands of explicit images and a video were found on devices belonging to his father, Thomas Markle Sr.

Philippine authorities are investigating Thomas Markle Jr. as a person of interest in a child sexual abuse case involving thousands of explicit images and a video allegedly found on digital devices belonging to his father, American director Thomas Markle Sr. Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said Thursday at Camp Crame that investigators received information that minors were allegedly brought to the younger Markle's residence in Cebu.

Remulla stressed that Markle Jr. is not yet a suspect as authorities continue to validate the information. There are signs that point to the son being involved in the crime as well, but only as a person of interest, Remulla said. He is not treated as a suspect so far, Remulla added.

Also read Mexican Police Seize Thomas Markle Storage Unit in Abuse Probe

Ring Lights And TikTok Claims Investigated

We are determining if the son is involved because we have witnesses saying underage girls are being brought to his house and we are following it up, Remulla said in an ambush interview. Ring lights were reportedly seen in Markle Jr.'s house, but he told authorities that he was making TikTok videos, the Interior secretary said. Authorities expect to determine within the coming days or the following week whether Markle Jr. had any involvement in the alleged crimes.

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Around 7,500 photographs and one video depicting the alleged sexual abuse of underage boys and girls were discovered in the older Markle's devices. The victims were of Asian, Latina and European descent, as well as Filipino-looking children. Some of the children in the video were estimated to be only 10 to 11 years old and were shown engaging in sexual acts with adult men.

They presented it to me but I did not want to look because I cannot see it, Remulla said. It is the most deplorable display of impunity towards sexual activity that I have ever seen and it is really, really disturbing. The investigation began after Markle Jr. discovered the materials while searching for a cellphone at a friend's house in Cordova, Cebu, where his father's belongings had been left. He subsequently turned over the digital devices to authorities.

US Devices And Age Of Markle Sr Investigated

Remulla described the recovered materials as among the most disturbing cases he had encountered, but said investigators have yet to establish whether the devices and contents indeed belonged to Markle Sr. The elder Markle, father of Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, lived in a high-rise apartment in Cebu City from January 2025 until May 2026. He returned to the United States in May for medical treatment and a prosthetic limb.

His return followed a severe blood clot in late 2025 that led to the amputation of his left leg below the knee. Authorities are also seeking assistance from the US Federal Bureau of Investigation in determining the ownership of six mobile phones that originated from the US. Remulla said investigators expect to obtain developments in the case in the coming days as they continue examining the recovered devices and validating information on the possible involvement of the younger Markle.