Philippine Army Maintains High Levels of Trust and Satisfaction Despite Political Polarization

The survey indicates that the AFP enjoys broad institutional legitimacy and public confidence across geographic regions, socioeconomic classes, age groups, and localities. Despite public dissatisfaction affecting some civilian institutions, the AFP continues to maintain comparatively high levels of public credibility and approval nationwide.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) continues to enjoy strong public confidence and support, according to the results of the OCTA Q1 2026 Tugon ng Masa survey.

The survey, conducted from March 19 to 25, 2026, using face-to-face interviews with 1,200 probability respondents aged 18 and above, found that 72% of Filipinos have trust in the AFP, while 11% expressed distrust. This results in a net trust rating of +61, placing the AFP among the most trusted government institutions measured in the survey cycle. On performance, 70% of respondents express satisfaction with the AFP, while 14% express dissatisfaction.

The institution has a net performance rating of +56, among the highest recorded for government agencies in the same survey





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Armed Forces Of The Philippines Tugon Ng Masa Public Confidence Institutional Legitimacy Political Polarization Social Economic Groups Net Trust & Performance Ratings Net Trust Rating Trust Levels Performance Ratings Institutional Legitimacy Public Satisfaction Strong National Presence Public Visibility

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