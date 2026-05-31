Philippine Armed Forces, Philippine Coast Guard Conduct Third Maritime Cooperative Activity with US

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) conducted a bilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) with the United States Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) in the West Philippine Sea, featuring Philippine assets and exercises aimed at strengthening defense cooperation between the two countries.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) conducted a bilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) with the United States Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) in the vicinity of Bajo de Masinloc in the West Philippine Sea from May 26 to 30.

This marks the third MCA between the Philippines and the United States aimed at strengthening defense cooperation between the two countries, the AFP said. The maritime exercise featured Philippine assets, including the BRP Antonio Luna (FFG-15), AW109 helicopter, FA-50 fighter aircraft, and Sokol aircraft. The PCG also deployed the BRP Melchora Aquino (MRRV-9702).

During the five-day activity, allied forces conducted a series of maritime exercises, including Search and Rescue (SAR), Visit, Board, Search and Seizure (VBSS), Maritime Law Enforcement Training, Rotary Wing Deck Landing Qualifications (DLQ), Vertical Replenishment (VERTREP), and Communication Exercises (COMMEX). The Philippine Navy's AW109 helicopter also approached the flight deck of the USCGC Midgett during the VERTREP exercise.

It likewise took part in Rotary Wing Deck Landing Qualifications aboard the BRP Antonio Luna, with deck crew securing the aircraft during operations. With the US as both countries marked the 75th anniversary of their Mutual Defense Treaty (MDT) amid rising tensions in the Indo-Pacific region.

Signed on August 30, 1951, the MDT obligates both countries to support each other in the event of an armed attack.on the metropolitan territory of either party, or on island territories under their jurisdiction in the Pacific, as well as their armed forces, public vessels, or aircraft in the Pacific





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Philippine Armed Forces Philippine Coast Guard Maritime Cooperative Activity United States Indo-Pacific Command Defense Cooperation West Philippine Sea Bajo De Masinloc Search And Rescue Visit Board Search And Seizure Maritime Law Enforcement Training Rotary Wing Deck Landing Qualifications Vertical Replenishment Communication Exercises Mutual Defense Treaty Rising Tensions Indo-Pacific Region

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