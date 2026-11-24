Leaders from Tempo Digital, Rappler, and MacArthur Foundation discuss the urgent need for AI regulation, legal protections, and collaborative frameworks in global south journalism.

Philippine and Indonesian newsrooms are confronting a dual crisis of declining public trust and technological disruption during the We the Humans, Social Good Summit in BGC, Taguig City on November 20, 2026. Industry leaders, including Wahyu Dyhatmika of Tempo Digital and Glenda Gloria of Rappler, highlighted that the rise of artificial intelligence has fundamentally altered how audiences consume information. This shift has resulted in a shrinking workforce for traditional media houses and a significant drop in trust in traditional media sources across the region. The summit served as a critical platform for discussing how journalists must adapt to these challenges while maintaining their essential role in society.

Zero-Click Phenomenon Shrinks Traditional Revenue

Wahyu Dyhatmika, chief executive officer of Tempo Digital, identified a behavioral shift he termed the zero-click phenomenon as a primary driver of the current crisis. He explained that after the introduction of AI overview features in late 2024, users began consuming summaries directly on search engines without visiting the original news websites. This change has drastically reduced traffic and advertising revenue for digital publishers. Dyhatmika noted that Indonesian newsrooms have been forced to implement digital guardrails to prevent the misuse of their data by AI platforms. These technical measures aim to protect stories, archives, and articles from commercial exploitation without consent or proper licensing.

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Journalism Provides Essential Context and Empathy

Despite the convenience of AI-generated summaries, editors like Mildred Galarpe, editor-in-chief of SunStar Cebu, argue that human journalists remain indispensable during crises. Galarpe stated that reporters provide the necessary empathy and context that artificial systems cannot replicate. She emphasized that AI tools simply affirm user biases and cannot convey the pain of vulnerable communities during disasters. Unlike automated content, journalists verify facts and explain the underlying causes of events, which builds credibility with readers. This distinction is crucial as trust in traditional media has hit its lowest point in recent years, creating a paradox where those who scrape content gain attention while factual reporting suffers.

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Legal Protections and Copyright Revisions Lobbied

News organizations are now aggressively lobbying for stronger legal frameworks to safeguard their intellectual property. In Indonesia, publishers are pushing for revisions to national copyright laws to explicitly protect journalistic content from AI exploitation. Similarly, Philippine newsrooms are calling for stricter regulations on social media platforms that allow unverified content to compete with professional journalism. These legal efforts are part of a broader strategy to create safety nets for new technologies. The goal is to ensure that the entities providing original reporting are compensated fairly and that their data is not used to train models that replace their businesses.

Global Funding and Cross-Border Collaboration

Kathy Im, director of journalism and media at the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, highlighted the disparity in funding between the global north and south. She noted that while the United States and Europe have robust philanthropic traditions supporting journalism, this infrastructure is largely absent in the global south. Im advocated for targeted funding to help newsrooms in developing nations navigate this transition. Simultaneously, editors like Galarpe stressed that collaboration among newsrooms must strengthen rather than dilute independence. A cooperation framework among regional newsrooms in the Philippines is currently being developed to combat disinformation networks. This collective approach aims to build resilience against the economic and ethical challenges posed by the current technological landscape.