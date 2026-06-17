The Philippine ambassador to Russia is optimistic about the potential of the Russian market for tourism. He believes that more flights from Siberia to the Philippines will help bring in more Russian tourists and increase revenue for the country.

A Filipino diplomat is optimistic that more flights from Siberia to the Philippines will help bring more Russia n tourists to popular beach destinations here in the country.

Philippine ambassador to Russia Igor Bailen said Russian tourists are interested in nations unfamiliar to them, like the Philippines. He noted that there are a lot of Russian tourists visiting Bali and other parts of Indonesia, as well as in Thailand. He also cited the direct flights between St. Petersburg and Ho Chi Minh City and between Moscow and Hanoi in Vietnam.

Bailen noted that last year, IrAero, a Siberian airline, began chartered flights from Irkutsk in Siberia and Khabarovsk in the Russian Far East to Kalibo, Aklan. He added that S7 Siberian Airlines has applied with the Civil Aeronautics Board of the Philippines (CAAP) to launch flights from the cities of Irkutsk, Vladivostok and Kabarovsk to Manila and to Cebu.

The Philippines is also looking at other non-traditional sources of tourism, apart from its usual sources of China, South Korea, and the United States. Bailen said the Russians per capita spend more in terms of tourism compared to other countries, based on statistics. This makes them a valuable market for the Philippines to tap into. The ambassador expressed hope that the flights will push through and more Russian tourists will come to the Philippines to experience Philippine hospitality.

The increased tourism is expected to bring in more revenue for the country and boost the local economy. The ambassador's optimism is a positive sign for the tourism industry in the Philippines, which has been growing steadily in recent years. The country's beautiful beaches, rich culture, and friendly people are expected to attract more tourists from Russia and other countries. The increased tourism will also create more job opportunities for the locals and stimulate economic growth.

The ambassador's comments highlight the potential of the Russian market for the Philippines and the importance of tapping into it. The country's tourism industry is expected to continue growing, and the ambassador's optimism is a positive sign for the future





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