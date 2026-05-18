Philippine Alliance of Human Rights Advocates Condemns Senate Leadership Amid Drug War Evasion

The Philippine Alliance of Human Rights Advocates (PAHRA) and the families of drug war victims staged a protest outside the main gate of the Senate on Monday, expressing their condemnation of the changes in Senate leadership and the reported escape of Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ dela Rosa, who has been identified as co-perpetrator by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for crimes against humanity. The groups called for accountability from newly installed Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano and accused senators who supported the leadership change of prioritizing political survival over democratic accountability.

The Philippine Alliance of Human Rights Advocates (PAHRA), along with surviving relatives of drug war victims , protest outside the Senate building on May 18, 2026.

They condemn the leadership of Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano and his allies for allowing Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa to evade accountability amid his warrant of arrest from an international court over alleged crimes against humanity. The ICC issued the warrant against Dela Rosa in connection with his role the chief enforcer in the Duterte administration’s campaign against drugs, which has led to the deaths of thousands of Filipinos due to extrajudicial killings (EJK).

PAHRA called for accountability from newly installed Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano, citing his alleged role in enabling and defending policies tied to the drug war and EJKs, as well as the Senate’s failure to prevent Dela Rosa from evading accountability while under its protection. The groups also criticized senators who supported the leadership change, accusing them of prioritizing political survival over democratic accountability.

Protesters reiterated their demand for full accountability for all officials implicated in extrajudicial killings and abuses under the Duterte administration, stressing that no political arrangement should override the rights of victims and their families





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Philippine Alliance Of Human Rights Advocates Drug War Victims Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa International Criminal Court (ICC) Crimes Against Humanity Extrajudicial Killings (EJK) Rodrigo Duterte Davao City Mayor President Philippine National Police Alan Peter Cayetano Political Survival Democratic Accountability Senators Who Supported The Leadership Change Philippine Alliance Of Human Rights Advocates Drug War Victims Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa International Criminal Court (ICC) Crimes Against Humanity Extrajudicial Killings (EJK) Rodrigo Duterte Davao City Mayor President Philippine National Police Alan Peter Cayetano Political Survival Democratic Accountability Senators Who Supported The Leadership Change Philippine Alliance Of Human Rights Advocates Drug War Victims Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa International Criminal Court (ICC) Crimes Against Humanity Extrajudicial Killings (EJK) Rodrigo Duterte Davao City Mayor President Philippine National Police Alan Peter Cayetano Political Survival Democratic Accountability Senators Who Supported The Leadership Change

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