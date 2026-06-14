Philippine Airlines Delays Saipan Return Until October Amid CNMI Tourism Recovery Struggles

Philippine Airlines has postponed its resumption of flights to Saipan until October, exacerbating concerns about the Northern Mariana Islands' tourism recovery following Super Typhoon Sinlaku. The delay, confirmed by tourism and port officials, underscores the fragility of the CNMI's air service and the impact of reduced airline capacity on economic rebuilding efforts.

SAIPAN, Northern Mariana Islands - Philippine Airlines has postponed its planned return to Saipan until October, raising fresh concerns about tourism recovery in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands .

This development comes just months after Super Typhoon Sinlaku devastated the US territory. The delay was confirmed by Marianas Visitors Authority (MVA) acting managing director Judy Torres during a legislative hearing. She told lawmakers that Philippine Airlines had originally aimed to resume flights on June 22 but now expects to restart service in October, aligning with the winter season. Commonwealth Ports Authority board chair Bart Jackson also confirmed the postponement, noting the airline's shift to a later date.

He emphasized that the delay reflects the harsh realities confronting the tourism industry as the CNMI continues its storm recovery. Many hotel rooms remain occupied by Federal Emergency Management Agency personnel, Red Cross workers, and other recovery teams, leaving limited capacity for tourists. Torres warned that the territory's air service is fragile and cannot afford further setbacks. Airline seat capacity is down 66% from 2018 levels, and visitor arrivals are at historic lows.

The recent closure of South Korean carrier T'way Air's Saipan office highlighted this fragility. Once an airline withdraws service, bringing it back becomes harder and more costly. The MVA is seeking restoration of $960,235.74 in tobacco settlement funds for airline service stabilization and destination marketing. Torres stressed that without stable air access, there can be no tourism recovery, economic resurgence, or path to rebuild the revenue base.

The loss of T'way Air reduces available seats from the Korean market by about 5,000 per month. Other airlines have also delayed resumptions: Jeju Air is set to return on June 21 after night operations resumed at Saipan International Airport, Hong Kong Airlines delayed until July 12, and United Airlines pushed back its direct Narita-Saipan route to August 2. Senator Jude U. Hofschneider expressed deep concern about tourism recovery given these challenges





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Philippine Airlines Saipan Northern Mariana Islands Tourism Recovery Super Typhoon Sinlaku Airline Service Marianas Visitors Authority Commonwealth Ports Authority Jeju Air T'way Air United Airlines Hong Kong Airlines Visitor Arrivals Airline Capacity FEMA Economic Recovery

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